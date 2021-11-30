Napoli and Lazio football clubs, supported by projects Floki Inu and Binance, meet on the field | Blockchain24

Two Italian football clubs that support various cryptocurrency-related projects have clashed on the pitch.

The football clubs Napoli and Lazio, backed by projects Floki Inu and Binance, respectively, met on the pitch in a tense game that ended in Napoli’s favor. It is sponsored by the cryptocurrency Floki Inu.

The game itself was tense: Napoli scored three goals for the first time and dominated the second half, adding another result at the end in the 89th minute of the game. The Floki team had 18 shots on goal against Lazio’s 8.

The match itself was noticed by the community, which supported both teams, since the game itself is already a victory for the cryptocurrency as a whole. Both community members were rooting for their team and keeping the peace.

Floki Inu is a relatively small cryptocurrency with a total market cap of $ 1.5 billion. The token ranks 2786 with an average trading volume of $ 30 million per day. Floki Inu has previously launched a massive marketing campaign that has reached cities such as Madrid and London.

More and more organizations are starting to accept Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as the industry has taken a second wind after attracting more institutional investors and large companies who have chosen to keep Bitcoin on their balances.