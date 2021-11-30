https://ria.ru/20211130/nato-1761537619.html

NATO Foreign Ministers Support Dialogue with Russia

BRUSSELS, November 30 – RIA Novosti. NATO foreign ministers spoke in favor of the need for dialogue with Russia, they consider it vital, said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg following the first day of the meeting of the bloc foreign ministers in Riga. “We discussed our combined approach to relations with Russia, which combines deterrence, where it is it is necessary, and openness to dialogue. We understand the vital importance of dialogue with Russia and we are open to such interaction, “he said.

