new details of the reunion of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appeared on the network

“They continued where they left off.”





Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner











Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s reunion was reunited again after they appeared alongside their 3-year-old daughter Stormy on the red carpet for the Parsons Benefit in New York. Receiving the award, the 29-year-old rapper admitted that he loves his “little wife”, which dispelled all doubts about reuniting with the reality star.

Insider E! News revealed that Travis “for weeks” tried to renew the romance with Kylie. “He really wanted her back. They continued where they left off, the informant added. – Travis is obsessed with Kylie and will do anything for her and Stormi. Kylie loves the way Travis became a dad and is grateful that they are doing a great job caring for Stormy. Now they are really happy. “

The celebrities parted ways in 2019 and since then have repeatedly provoked rumors of a renewal of the romance. Source E! News noted that Jenner and Scott never stopped loving each other, they just needed a little break. None of them were interested in other people, so a reunion was inevitable.