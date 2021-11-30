New Genesis G90 Sedan: First Photos – Auto Review

The firstborn of the independent brand Genesis is ready for a change of generation: the company has published the first images of the new Genesis G90 executive sedan, which plays in the same class as the Lexus LS, Audi A8 or BMW of the seventh series. There are no details yet, and the interior has not yet been declassified, so for now you can only admire the body shapes.

Like other current Genesis models, the new G90 features dual-strip LED lighting (including the front fenders). But the sedan has the thinnest headlights in the range: the low beam is made using MLA (Micro Lens Array) technology to reduce dimensions. The bonnet is integrated with the sidewalls to reduce the number of connectors and clearances. The front emblem is made in the form of an ornament made using the Guilloche technique.

Along with the standard sedan, a long wheelbase version is presented, but its concept has been changed. Previously, the “long” Genesis G90 had a blind center insert with a length of 290 mm, and the new car is made according to the traditional scheme, which is used by other manufacturers of executive sedans: the wheelbase and rear doors are stretched by 190 mm, and such an increase is not striking. The extended G90 features extended chrome decor and original 20-inch wheels.

There is no official information about the technology yet, but various variants of V6 engines will definitely be under the hood. Hyundai refuses the flagship V8 engine. The full premiere of the second generation Genesis G90 model will take place in mid-December, at the same time accepting orders in South Korea will open and export plans will be outlined. Now the outgoing G90 in Russia costs from 7 million rubles.