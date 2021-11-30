https://ria.ru/20211130/klimat-1761419549.html

“No meat, beer and coffee.” Switzerland told how to save the Earth’s climate

2021-11-30T11: 58

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Hypothetical consumers of the future who want to preserve the Earth’s climate will have to give up meat, beer, coffee, long travel, video games, as well as flush the toilet only twice a day, take a bath once a week and buy five T-shirts a year, according to the report Credit Suisse on “Responsible Lifestyle.” As its authors point out, people’s lifestyles are accompanied by high CO2 emissions. The largest is accounted for by the citizens of rich countries: households in developed countries produce 130 tons of CO2 per year, and on average in the world – 3.4 tons per year. Analysts examined all areas of people’s lifestyles and suggested how habits will change in the future for the sake of preserving the climate. Who We Are Now After the calculations, the authors of the report identified four types of consumers: “travel little, buy online”, “buyers with average mobility”, “active buyers with a high footprint of CO2 “,” avid travelers “. For each of them, the carbon footprint was calculated based on their lifestyle, and it turned out that the biggest emissions come from active shoppers who like to walk, shop and take long trips. This lifestyle generates 25 tons of CO2 per year. This is followed by the “avid traveler”, he generates 17 tons of CO2 per year. Slightly less emissions from a lover of nearby trips and shops – 15 tons of CO2 per year. Ideal for the climate – online shopping aficionado and couch potato, less than five tons of CO2 per year. “Analysis of the data shows that the factors that provide the main emissions from four consumer groups are identical. Thus, the answer to the question of how to reduce emissions is obvious. You need to travel less intensively, and if you travel, then use transport with low CO2 emissions. It is better to take the train or go hiking to the nearest camping instead of the first class on the plane and five-star hotels, “- says the document. What we can become Swiss analysts asked the question of what an ideal lifestyle should be in order to reduce annual human emissions to 2.5-3 tons of CO2 per year. It turned out that consumers need to focus on the following actions. You will have to give up meat in favor of eating chicken and seafood twice a week. You can also eat 50 grams of chocolate and chips, 25 grams of cheese. Seven times a week, vegetables may appear on the menu, five times fruits, pasta and potatoes will appear on the table only twice a week. If we talk about drinks, then beer, coffee and milk are undesirable, wine and diet soda remain. to one flight a year for a short distance, you can travel five thousand kilometers a year in an electric car, use public transport in the city four days a week, you can go five times a medium distance, twice a month you can go a long distance. You cannot use five-star hotels, maximum four stars. In fitness you can walk three times a week for thirty minutes, watch TV an hour a day, do not waste time on video games, a desk can be used eight hours a day, a laptop can be used for an hour, and a smartphone can be charged for an hour. In addition, household habits will have to be adjusted. The washing machine should be used once a week, the shower should be used three times a week for eight minutes, the bath should be taken once a week, and the toilet should be flushed twice a day. You can also use the dishwasher and the oven three times a week just once a week. As for clothes, the consumer of the future needs to become ascetic: two pairs of jeans for a year, three shirts and five T-shirts. The CO2 limit is no longer enough for jackets and suits, and the report says the authors tried to analyze the causes of emissions, studying which, one can imagine the challenges facing the world on the path to reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

