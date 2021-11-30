omicron almost everywhere, not only in Africa

Cases of infection with a new strain of coronavirus are recorded in Sweden and Spain. Six cases were found in Scotland. The number of infected has risen to four in Italy. The first case of the new strain was confirmed by Austrian doctors. The country’s authorities are ordering everyone to get vaccinated. For refusal from compulsory vaccination – a fine of over seven thousand euros. There are patients with omicron in a hospital in Leipzig, Germany, where the situation is already difficult.

“The situation in intensive care units is more than alarming. Everything is very difficult in Leipzig, Dresden, Chemnitz. Now, on average, we have 97% of beds occupied,” said Eric Bodendieck, President of the Saxony Doctors’ Council.

Two people are under suspicion in Finland. The country does not plan to close itself off from everyone. However, in Switzerland, due to the emergence of a new strain, the Winter Universiade was canceled. Due to a dozen cases of omicron infection, the Netherlands is deploying flights from Africa. Poland also decided to interrupt flights, extending quarantine for all visitors up to two weeks. Due to the cancellation of many flights, hundreds of passengers were stuck at the airport in Johannesburg, Africa.

In the UK, against the background of confirmed cases, control over the wearing of masks in public places has increased and checks have begun on all arrivals from abroad. Those who arrive from the countries of the red list (and this is all of Africa) need a test, as well as a hotel reservation for possible isolation for two days. The tough measures of the authorities and the emergence of the “omicron” are pushing the British to vaccinate.

They plan to vaccinate the majority in France, where previously eight people were suspected of “omicron”. Vaccinations are also called for in Canada. There, in the province of Quebec, the first case of omicron infection has been confirmed.

“I guess the latest news is causing panic, but vaccinations and personal protective measures will help us protect against any strains of coronavirus,” said Dr. Kiran Moore.

The first cases of omicron have also been reported in Portugal. 13 players and employees of the local football club were infected.

“A lot of players got sick,” said Portuguese health director Graça Freitas. “Interestingly, most of them were vaccinated. Therefore, I want to reiterate to everyone: vaccination may not save you from a new strain. At least, we do not know for sure. how effective it is. “

There are already four cases of infection with the new strain in Australia. Local authorities consider vaccination to be the only panacea for the corona, which is boring to everyone.

“The last thing I want to say is to instill confidence in people. We are in a completely different position compared to February 1, 2020. This is a new strain. Greg Hunt.

The third case of infection was detected in Hong Kong. The virus strain was found in a man who flew in from Nigeria. Chinese experts note: vaccinated people who have become infected with omicron carry the disease in a mild form. Well, in Nigeria itself, due to the emergence of a new strain, they are trying to vaccinate everyone.

“To cope with the new strain of coronavirus, you need to force everyone to get vaccinated. Persuasion is not our method. Only coercion.”

There is no new strain in the United States yet, but the authorities once again remind: “omicron” will sooner or later penetrate the States, vaccination will make people superheroes.

“Everyone needs to be vaccinated. Sooner or later, this strain will reach us. This is a new threat to the United States, we have not seen anything like this,” said US President Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, the WHO said: the end of the pandemic depends precisely on the rate of vaccination of the population. The authorities of all countries in the organization are advised to prepare a plan in case of a spike in the incidence.