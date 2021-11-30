Omicron tests Joe Biden for strength – Mir – Kommersant

The United States is preparing to tackle a new strain of COVID-19, the omicron. US President Joe Biden meets regularly with his advisers to discuss a rapid response plan. At the same time, American experts believe that the omicron is also a serious political challenge for Mr. Biden.

US President Joe Biden on Monday made an address to Americans about the new strain of coronavirus. He noted: despite the measures that have already been taken by the administration (for example, restrictions on air traffic with a number of African countries), it will not be possible to prevent the emergence of a new strain. However, preventive measures give time to prepare for this event.

The head of the White House identified three main thoughts that he would like to address to the Americans:

First, the new strain is “cause for concern, but not for panic.”

Secondly, “the best protection is to get a full vaccination or get a booster.”

Third, new vaccines will be developed to target this strain if required, and US administration officials are already working with Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on this issue.

We will remind, on the eve of the World Health Organization said: although information about the “omicron” is still not enough, scientists suspect that the current set of virus mutations is able to bypass the formed immunity and is probably more infectious. “These particular mutations could potentially reduce the effectiveness of our vaccines and could also increase the ability of this virus to transmit,” Deborah Fuller, professor of microbiology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, explained in an interview with Bloomberg. , the “delta” option, then we may witness another wave of the pandemic. ”

At the same time, she noted: what is happening now with the pandemic “is something like three steps forward and, perhaps, one step back”: “We are very well prepared and foresaw the possibility of a new option like this.”

According to the White House, “although it will take about two more weeks to get more accurate information on the infectiousness, severity and other characteristics” of omicron, the American administration is confident that “existing vaccines are likely to provide some degree of protection against severe cases of the course disease “.

Mr. Biden therefore recommended that even fully vaccinated (until clarity) take precautions such as wearing masks indoors.

At the same time, the president emphasized that to date, his plans do not include the introduction of new restrictions on flights to other countries, except for those that are already in force. On Thursday, he promised to acquaint the public with a detailed strategy for countering the new variant of the virus.

The words of the American President somewhat reassured the American stock indices, which slightly won back serious losses on the news of the emergence of a new strain, as well as the Americans, who were preparing for another tough lockdown. The preventive measures proved to be rather mild. At the federal level, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) only changed recommendation for fully vaccinated Americans from “can” to “should” to receive a booster dose of vaccines. They are advised to get revaccinated if they got vaccinated six months or more with Pfizer or Moderna, or two months or more with Johnson & Johnson.

The incident was taken more seriously in the state of New York. State Governor Katie Hawkul declared a state of emergency on Friday. The authorities believe that the omicron will appear in their region in the coming days.

Note that, despite the unprecedented measures to combat the coronavirus, today the United States remains the world leader in terms of the number of COVID-19 infections and deaths from it. According to Johns Hopkins University, over the entire period of the pandemic in the United States, about 48 million people were ill with it, 778 thousand died.

Many Americans are already tired of what is happening and do not really believe the Biden government, which promised to defeat the pandemic in a few months.

And Mr. Biden himself admitted in his speech that “all this confuses many.” Moreover, some of the measures introduced by the Biden administration cause rejection, including among doctors. In particular, according to The Wall Street Journal, due to the mandatory vaccination of medical workers, some American hospitals may face a shortage of personnel.

At the same time, now critics of Joe Biden note: he is doing what he once sharply criticized his predecessor as President Donald Trump. In particular, the conservative Fox News channel recalls how, during the election campaign, Mr. Biden more than once criticized his opponent for stopping flights to China and Europe, and called the termination of flights to African countries “xenophobia.”

Dean Obeidallah, a columnist for the liberal television channel CNN, calls the omicron a serious challenge for the American leader. “While we await more detailed information from academics, now is the time for President Joe Biden and his administration to deliver a workshop on effective and honest leadership in the face of a potential new crisis,” he notes.

Catherine Moore, Washington