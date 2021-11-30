“Omicron”: there is no reason for panic yet

Cornelius Chandler
  Nikolay Voronin
  Science Correspondent

The fact that a new variant of the coronavirus, which the world only learned about towards the end of last week, was discovered over the weekend in several countries at once – despite the instant closure of borders and other measures taken – is not surprising.

The scientific approach is based on the analysis of earlier observations, and therefore always lags somewhat behind the rapidly changing reality. Especially when it comes to an infection that manifests itself in a few days at best, and for many it even proceeds without any symptoms.

In February last year, when WHO experts still hoped to keep the outbreak of a new disease within, if not China, then at least the Asian region, the virus, as we learned later, had long made its way to America and Europe.

Roughly the same can be observed now. The last two flights from South Africa to the Netherlands alone have found a dozen infected. And since the beginning of the month, three hundred flights have flown from South Africa to Europe alone – that is, about 100 thousand people.

