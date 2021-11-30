“Omicron”: there is no reason for panic yet

Nikolay Voronin

Science Correspondent

2 hours ago

Photo author, EPA

The fact that a new variant of the coronavirus, which the world only learned about towards the end of last week, was discovered over the weekend in several countries at once – despite the instant closure of borders and other measures taken – is not surprising.

The scientific approach is based on the analysis of earlier observations, and therefore always lags somewhat behind the rapidly changing reality. Especially when it comes to an infection that manifests itself in a few days at best, and for many it even proceeds without any symptoms.

In February last year, when WHO experts still hoped to keep the outbreak of a new disease within, if not China, then at least the Asian region, the virus, as we learned later, had long made its way to America and Europe.

Roughly the same can be observed now. The last two flights from South Africa to the Netherlands alone have found a dozen infected. And since the beginning of the month, three hundred flights have flown from South Africa to Europe alone – that is, about 100 thousand people.

Therefore, you need to understand that closing borders and tightening other restrictive measures around the world is not intended to stop the spread of the virus (this is hardly possible in principle), but to slow it down. To buy time to better study the properties of the new variant and understand how much more dangerous it is than its predecessors – and whether it is even more dangerous at all.

As experts unanimously say, it is too early to panic. Today, we cannot even say with certainty that the new version is more contagious – not to mention the severity of the disease, the death rate and other horrors that tabloids frighten the reader with.

However, about the infectiousness of the evidence so far they do not speak in favor of the accused. Omicron was discovered after scientists drew attention to a wave of infections in South Africa. Over the past three weeks, the number of new diagnoses there has jumped almost 13 times – from 275 to 3700 daily.

It is logical to assume that three dozen mutations in the protein that make up the thorns of the viral “crown” became the cause of such an outburst at once – after all, it is he who helps the virus to penetrate into our cells. However, there is no laboratory confirmation of this version yet, and the new wave of infections has other possible explanations.

After all, less than a quarter of the adult population is vaccinated in South Africa, so, as noted by the WHO, it is possible that it all started with some single case of mass infection.

Roughly the same applies to other concerns expressed: neither the allegedly increased lethality of Omicron, nor the ability of the new version of the virus to bypass the immune defense, have not yet received scientific confirmation – and are unlikely to receive it in the next couple of weeks.

So far, the only thing that, according to experts, can be asserted with some certainty – it seems that Omicron re-infects those who have already suffered Covid-19 a little easier.

Cautious optimism

At the same time, there are several reasons for optimism at once. Firstly, due to the fact that South Africa has an excellent system for detecting new pathogens and well-equipped laboratories (not least because of the HIV epidemic raging there), it was possible to detect Omicron quite quickly – which means that restrictive measures were almost certainly introduced in time. will work better than they did with Alpha and Delta.

Secondly, even if the existing vaccines turn out to be not so effective against infection with the new variant (this is still an assumption, now it is being tested in the Pfizer / BioNTech laboratories), the immune protection against severe infection and death remains high. And representatives of Pfizer even promised in 100 days to deliver the first batch of the new version of the vaccine, adapted to the new version.

And thirdly, judging by the preliminary data, the disease caused by Omicron is transferred much easier than the infection with Delta.

According to Reuters, citing South African doctors, patients’ complaints are mainly related to increased fatigue, headache and muscle pain. The loss of taste or smell has not yet been recorded in any of the patients infected with the new variant of the virus.

But the main thing is that none of the new coronavirus patients showed a sharp drop in the level of oxygen in the blood. This means that there is no need for hospitalization: in any case, for now, patients can be treated at home.