Oreshkin named three scenarios for the impact of the new strain of COVID-19 on the economy – RBK

In the event of a negative scenario for the development of the situation with a new strain of coronavirus, the world is waiting for a repetition of what accompanied the first wave of the pandemic, said Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin. But there are more positive scenarios.







Video

There are three scenarios for how the new omicron strain of coronavirus infection will affect the global economy, said Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin, speaking at the Russia Calling! Investment forum. The event is broadcast on RBC.

“The new strain has increased the uncertainty in the markets. We see that everyone is talking about him now, we see that quotes are falling, rising. <> There are three basic scenarios of what can now happen with a new strain, ”Oreshkin said, stressing that the economic situation and economic policy in the modern world is largely dependent on the coronavirus.

The first scenario is negative and severe; it assumes that the virus will spread faster and the severity of the disease will remain high. This scenario will re-launch everything that we have already experienced with the pandemic.

The second scenario is “False Alarm”. New strains appeared before, carried some risks, but they were “quickly forgotten,” Oreshkin noted.

The third scenario is positive. According to Oreshkin, there is a likelihood of a not very severe course of the disease. “In such a scenario, a new strain could displace deltas” from the population, while the severity of the disease would be low. This scenario, unfortunately, is not very likely, ”said Oreshkin, adding that now there is not enough information about the new strain.

“It is important not to guess which scenario is being implemented, you need to be prepared for any scenario,” he said.