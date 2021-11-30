Painted dog baker with tattoo and Oscar. 15 Facts About Emma Stone | Cinema

Not really Emma

A scene from the movie “The Magic of Moonlight”

Tens of millions know the actress as Emma Stone, and few people realize that this is just a stage name. However, the real name of the actress is quite similar to the one we are used to: Emily Jean Stone. When registering with the Screen Actors Guild, she discovered that her name was already taken, and according to the unwritten laws of Hollywood, individuality is the most important. So Emma Stone appeared on the big screen.

For a while, the actress tried on the name Riley Stone, but in the end she decided that it interfered with her work. When on the set someone spoke to the girl, she forgot to react, which led to awkward hitch.

At home, in the circle of relatives and friends, her name is Emily. The actress admits that she often misses her real name.

And not even a redhead

Shot from the movie “The Amazing Spider-Man”

Stone fans were surprised when she dyed her hair blonde for the role of Gwen Stacy in 2012’s The Amazing Spider-Man. But Stone, in fact, has returned to her roots – literally. The actress has repeatedly confessed that her signature red-haired look came from director Judd Apatow, who suggested that she dye her hair red after auditioning for Superbad. The story was confirmed by Stone stylist Tracy Cunningham:

“One day I got a call from Judd Apatow, whom I know well because I worked with his wife Leslie Mann. He told me that he was filming a movie called Superbaddies, starring this young actress, Emma Stone, who was still a teenager at the time. He said she was a natural blonde and he wanted her to be red in the movie. At the time when she was 17 or 18 years old, Emma already had a lot of experience in hair coloring … Without hesitation, I made her a bright red – and she looked amazing. “

She is of Swedish blood

Shot from the film “Battle of the Sexes”

For many actors, show business is a family affair, but not for Emma Stone. She is the first of her kind to break into the film industry. Both of her parents worked in regular office positions.

But Stone unites with many colleagues something else: she has a rather interesting genetic heritage. Like Taylor Swift, Julia Roberts and Matt Damon, Emma Stone’s family has Swedish roots. Her paternal grandfather was one of the millions of immigrants who arrived in the United States via Ellis Island, an infamous checkpoint for visitors to the country. She also has Scottish, Irish, English and German blood in her veins – for her mother.

Branded hoarseness in the voice – due to damaged ligaments

Shot from the movie “SuperFathers”

One of the most important touches of Emma Stone’s image – in addition to huge expressive eyes and red hair – is her unique hoarse voice. According to the actress herself, this is a defect that she received in childhood. Little Stone constantly had colic, because of which she cried a lot for hours – so nodules formed in her throat.

Emma still suffers from problems with her vocal cords, especially during scenes where she has to scream. The actress said that she loses her voice almost every day. Nevertheless, as can be seen from Stone’s acting, for example, in “La La Land”, even with a defect, she can brilliantly get used to the characters and sing beautifully.

Dropped out of school for a movie

Shot from the film “Excellent student of easy virtue”



Emma moved from Arizona to Los Angeles in 2004, quitting Catholic school to pursue her dream of becoming an actress. The parents, unsurprisingly, were opposed to the venture at first, but Emma convinced them with her detailed presentation titled Project Hollywood: numerous slides explained in detail the reasons why the girl should move to California. Still, Stone’s relatives always willingly supported her.

By the way, Emma’s education is unusual: she did not go to high school at all, since she was taught at home from the age of 12. In other words, Stone has no real knowledge of what it is like to be a high school student – all the more surprising that she was so easily given several such roles in the cinema.

Emma could not get the role for a long time

Shot from the film “La La Land”

Over the course of eight months, Emma went to countless auditions and returned without a job offer. This period was so difficult that Stone even began to doubt her prospects in Hollywood. Finally, after many setbacks, Emma got a role in the musical series “Finding the Partridge Family”, a remake of the American hit of the 70s “The Partridge Family”. The aspiring actress played Lowrie, a talented pianist who studies music and grows up in a family of musicians.

Early in her career, Emma Stone had a serious blow to her self-esteem when she failed to audition for the role of Claire Bennett in Heroes. Emma told how, after her audition, she heard the producers talk that Hayden Panettiere was chosen as the favorite for her potential role. On that day, the ground seemed to be gone from under Stone’s feet.

“I went home and had a nervous breakdown,” – this moment the actress considers the bottom of her career. But after the business went uphill: Emma starred in “Superbad” and began to receive more job offers.

The future actress worked in the production of dog food

Shot from the film “Excellent student of easy virtue”



Before becoming a Hollywood star, Emma had to make ends meet differently. After moving to Los Angeles, she constantly changed part-time jobs, combining them with auditions.

Perhaps the strangest thing to do on Emma Stone’s resume was working at a dog bakery. From there, she was fired due to complaints from visitors: according to them, the food Emma made tasted so terrible that their pets refused to eat the treats.

Emma had a backup “dream career”

Shot from the film “Servant”



Like any sane person, Emma Stone thought of an alternative plan of action in case her acting career did not budge. On The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the actress revealed that she was thinking about moving into a completely different profession.

“I would like to become a journalist. The essence is the same: you study people and understand why they are the way they are. I think it’s pretty interesting. “

Famous film critic predicted Stone’s success

Still from the movie “Cruella”



In 2010, the comedy “Excellent student of easy virtue” was released about an exemplary high school student who composes a scandalous legend for herself and thereby abruptly changes her life. Emma insists that this is not just a “teenage drama”, but quite a serious movie – it seems, for good reason.

Legendary film critic Roger Ebert praised the Outstanding Student in his review and singled out Emma Stone’s performance as Olive Pendergast. He called Stone “underrated” and predicted that the film would boost her career. And so it happened.

There are already many serious achievements in her career.

Shot from the movie “Gangster Hunters”



Emma Stone is only 33 years old, and she has already conquered many peaks that other actresses, at times, dream of all their lives. The actress received her first Oscar for her role as Mia in La La Land in 2017, when she was 28 years old. She is one of 8 actresses to receive this musical award: Julie Andrews, Jennifer Hudson, Anne Hathaway are also members of the elite club.

Financially, Stone is also extremely successful: in 2017, she topped the list of the highest paid actresses, earning about $ 26 million per year.

Emma hates lookists

Shot from the movie “Favorite”



Although Stone’s acting career did not immediately gain momentum, and the actress sat without roles for almost a year, it happened, among other things, because of her principles. Emma said that she turned down many offers from agencies that wanted to pay her exclusively for a beautiful face, and not for talent.

Emma has always wanted to be the star of comedy films and has fought to be taken seriously in the genre. Stone’s aspirations can be said to have been crowned with victory when she received the MTV Movie Award for Best Comedy Actress. She was also nominated several times for the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Comedy.

She has an unexpected illness and phobia.

Shot from the film “Aloha”

While filming Achievement in Easy Behavior, Emma suffered an asthma attack. Luckily, fellows on set helped Stone recover. The worst thing was that she had never realized before that she was sick.

According to Stone, the incident happened during the second day of filming. She needed to jump, scream and scream several takes in a row. The lungs began to give up under heavy load and the filming process had to be interrupted. The actress admitted that she felt humiliated because of what happened.

A similar story happened on the set of the film “This Stupid Love”. Scripted by Emma’s colleague, Ryan Gosling, lifted her high above his head as he danced. Then Stone had an unexpected attack of PTSD: what was happening reminded her of how she broke both arms in childhood. According to Emma, ​​before this incident, she did not know that she was afraid when someone lifted her. Gosling also got it: the panicked actress began to fight and grab his head, getting her fingers in his eyes, until he put Stone on the ground. Ryan described the girl’s behavior as “a possum falling from a tree,” but forgave Emma.

Emma suffers from anxiety



Shot from the movie “Birdman”



Emma is one of many Hollywood stars who openly talk about their mental disorders. In 2015, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Stone admitted that she has suffered from anxiety since childhood.

“The first time I experienced a panic attack was when I was sitting at a friend’s house and I thought it was on fire. I called my mom and she took me home, and for the next three years the attacks did not stop. I went to the nurse at lunchtime almost every day and just twisted my arms. I asked my mother to tell me exactly how the day would go, and after 30 seconds I asked again. I just needed to know that no one would die and nothing would change. “

Luckily for Stone, acting was her personal therapy. She made this discovery when her parents became involved in organizing local theater productions.

“There is something about the urgency of acting. You don’t have the ability to think about a million other things. You need to focus on the task at hand. Acting forces me to be something like a Zen master: “What is happening right at this moment?” “

There is a very sweet story connected with Emma’s tattoo.

Shot from the movie “The Boys Like It”



Emma has a tattoo on the inside of her wrist: a simple drawing of two bird’s legs. By design, they belong to blackbirds, and it is also a reference to her mother’s favorite song, The Beatles – Blackbird. Stone’s mom has the same tattoo.

The cutest detail is how Emma got her hands on a sketch of the perfect tattoo for her mom. The girl wrote to Paul McCartney and asked him to draw two bird’s legs. He sent in a sketch and the rest is history.

Emma Stone’s personal brand is sincerity

Shot from the TV series “Maniac”



The actress considers the best advice she has ever been given is “to remain indomitably true to yourself and be resilient in finding ways to manifest your true self.”

Indeed, numerous fans of Emma Stone adore her not only for her specific acting work, but also for her behavior in real life. Emma always remains sincere and energetic during interviews, knows how to make others laugh and share her positives.