https://ria.ru/20211130/zvonki-1761378015.html

Passengers of the Moscow metro most often call the CIS countries and Slovenia

Passengers of the Moscow metro most often call the CIS countries and Slovenia – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

Passengers of the Moscow metro most often call the CIS countries and Slovenia

The majority (90%) of international roaming calls from the Moscow metro are made to Uzbekistan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Slovenia, … RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

2021-11-30T06: 40

2021-11-30T06: 40

2021-11-30T10: 30

society

Armenia

Slovenia

Belarus

uzbekistan

Russia

news – tourism

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/0a/1736466589_0:95:2947:1752_1920x0_80_0_0_4a23e63cac94a1b24c4fde660c3a5fb8.jpg

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The majority (90%) of international roaming calls from the Moscow metro are made to Uzbekistan, Armenia, Kyrgyzstan, Belarus and Slovenia, according to a study by MTS, which is at the disposal of RIA Novosti. According to the analysis, the total average duration of telephone calls in Russia is 1, 5 minutes, calls abroad last less – 35 seconds on average. At the same time, there are three exceptions in the statistics – calls to Austria and Armenia last on average about five minutes, while passengers of the Moscow metro spoke to Italy on average up to 10 minutes. The regions of Russia to which subscribers called from the Moscow metro most often included Moscow and Moscow region, Krasnodar region, St. Petersburg, Dagestan, Saratov and Orenburg regions. The largest number of roaming calls was recorded at the Teatralnaya, Lenin Library and Tretyakovskaya stations. In 2021, the total duration of telephone conversations in the metro was 136 minutes per month, which is equivalent to three months of continuous calls. From November 1, 2020 to November 1, 2021, mobile voice traffic in the Moscow metro grew by 21%.

https://ria.ru/20210211/telefon-1597113345.html

Armenia

Slovenia

Belarus

uzbekistan

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/0a/1736466589_0-0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b942eddde30e167bbe40c997e7f8739b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

society, Armenia, Slovenia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Russia, news – tourism