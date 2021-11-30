https://ria.ru/20211130/aviaudary-1761368712.html

Pentagon confirms new investigation into US airstrikes in Syria

The Pentagon has confirmed a new investigation of US airstrikes in Syria – Russia news today

Pentagon confirms new investigation into US airstrikes in Syria

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered a new investigation into the US Air Force strike in … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

2021-11-30T00: 44

2021-11-30T00: 44

2021-11-30T00: 45

in the world

USA

Syria

U.S. Department of Defense

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0e/1758972172_0:216:2940:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0e72d31cbb76be04764763115764a9.jpg

WASHINGTON, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has confirmed that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered a new investigation into the 2019 U.S. Air Force strike in Syria that killed civilians, which the U.S. military said will include an assessment of civilian casualties. Compliance with the laws of war and reporting on the results of this operation. As previously reported by the media, the Pentagon investigation will be led by General Michael Garrett. He was instructed to establish, within 90 days, the existence of possible violations during the air strike, which was carried out in the area of ​​the village of El-Baguz.

https://ria.ru/20211115/otvetsvennost-1759047997.html

USA

Syria

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0e/1758972172_105-0:2836:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_be9bf66ad5b2341ef57e50fa510df276.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, united states, syria, united states department of defense