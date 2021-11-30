https://ria.ru/20211130/aviaudary-1761368712.html
Pentagon confirms new investigation into US airstrikes in Syria
The Pentagon has confirmed a new investigation of US airstrikes in Syria – Russia news today
Pentagon confirms new investigation into US airstrikes in Syria
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed that US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered a new investigation into the US Air Force strike in … RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
2021-11-30T00: 44
2021-11-30T00: 44
2021-11-30T00: 45
in the world
USA
Syria
U.S. Department of Defense
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0e/1758972172_0:216:2940:1870_1920x0_80_0_0_5a0e72d31cbb76be04764763115764a9.jpg
WASHINGTON, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. Pentagon spokesman John Kirby has confirmed that U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has ordered a new investigation into the 2019 U.S. Air Force strike in Syria that killed civilians, which the U.S. military said will include an assessment of civilian casualties. Compliance with the laws of war and reporting on the results of this operation. As previously reported by the media, the Pentagon investigation will be led by General Michael Garrett. He was instructed to establish, within 90 days, the existence of possible violations during the air strike, which was carried out in the area of the village of El-Baguz.
https://ria.ru/20211115/otvetsvennost-1759047997.html
USA
Syria
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/0e/1758972172_105-0:2836:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_be9bf66ad5b2341ef57e50fa510df276.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, united states, syria, united states department of defense
Pentagon confirms new investigation into US airstrikes in Syria