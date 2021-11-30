Philip Kirkorov: “I have known Jennifer Lopez for a long time” – Stars

The king of pop changed his fashion show in Italy for a Moscow party, and Sobchak prepares for his first wedding anniversary

Another party gathered the most famous stars of show business in an expensive metropolitan restaurant. Philip Kirkorov, Ksenia Sobchak, Andrey Malakhova, Mitya Fomin, Anna Semenovich, DJ Katya Guseva and other popular persons were seen at the party. Well, WomanHit.ru looked at how the stars are having fun, and learned about the most interesting news from the lives of artists.

So, Anna Semenovich admitted that she recently began to study psychology and share her experience with her subscribers on Instagram. Together with experts, she even ran a marathon for girls who want to find a soul mate and not only.

But Mitya Fomin said that he followed the design path, putting his hand, so to speak, to the creation of a series of sunglasses. He demonstrated the results of his work right during the party. True, it was dark and cloudy there, but stylish!

Ksenia Sobchak once again demonstrated harmony and secrecy. The journalists present asked if the presenter intends to celebrate on a grand scale the first anniversary of the wedding with Konstantin Bogomolov, the so-called paper wedding? To this Ksenia answered in the affirmative, but without details. “We are getting ready, always mentally ready,” commented the star.

But Philip Kirkorov pleased with the details of his life, who came from the ship to the ball: from the airport – for the birthday of a socialite. “From the shores of Hellas,” as the singer put it. In Greece, he was passing, and spent most of the time in Venice, at the fashion festival, which was organized by the famous brand, beloved by Kirkorov. I talked with my Hollywood colleagues and got a lot of impressions.

“I’m tired of course. Already began to talk. Everything was wonderful, beautiful, elegant: Jay Lo, a gorgeous woman, I have known her for a long time, Vin Diesel … I bought a lot there. In general, I can say that fashion is work from morning to evening. Dress codes need to be changed, so it was necessary to bring a suitcase of clothes. Fashion is work. The stage is labor. We don’t give a damn about the dress code, but there they are very scrupulous and quite serious about it. And I, too, prepared seriously, “- said the performer.

However, there were some incidents. The stars found themselves in a difficult situation when, during the show, a hurricane unexpectedly happened: there was a downpour with hail.

“It was some kind of natural disaster. But they covered me there. Each celebrity was assigned a manager with an umbrella. And the rain fell so unexpectedly that at first everyone was stunned. Everyone, young and old, ran on the podium. Everything was confused: Jennifer Lopez, prince and princess … Rain, hail did not spare anyone. And then once – and everything stopped. Moreover, there was a man with an umbrella nearby. And that’s all, ”the artist recalled.

But, of course, the Russian performer could not leave Venice without gifts. In addition to presentations for children, he brought a gift to his beloved. It turned out that Philip is a connoisseur of rare things. As a result, the artist’s library was replenished with … an erotic book.

“I love the art deco style, old records, old books. For example, books published in the 62nd year. Do you know that it was a rather serious time, difficult, erotic, revolutionary. It was always interesting: not just porn, but artistic erotica. I have always liked this very much. I came across a very interesting antique shop in Venice, I love book antiques, I bought it there, ”admitted Kirkorov.