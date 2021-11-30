Physical Education and Sport – Auto Review

The “rogue” of all Russia, the Toyota Land Cruiser SUV, has turned into “sportsmen”: the GR Sport version is made in a rally-raid style. The event coincided with the long-awaited appearance of Toyota’s new diesel generations, so I got GR Sport with a smell diesel fuel. It was in Dagestan. And cooler than us – only mountains.

WITHThe style of Dakar prototypes, laid down by the designers in the appearance of the car, comes through from all angles, but historical associations are dearer to my eye. Land Cruisers of thirty years ago had such a sweeping inscription on the grilles of the radiators – taut, lean, without a swaggering jaw. Designers will say that large print visually makes the product cheaper, but this is not the case: in the “three hundred” line, GR Sport is by no means an ordinary status.

In terms of body geometry and technology, this car is very close to the Comfort + version. There are exactly the same forced locks of all three differentials (you can turn them on in any sequence), the entry and exit angles are 32 and 25 degrees, respectively, the ground clearance is 235 mm, and the E-KDSS hydrostabilizers provide 715 mm of wheel travel. This is 46 mm more than the previous generation cars.

But the road calibrations of the E-KDSS have become different: the speed ranges of closing the stabilizers have expanded – and on hard surfaces the GR Sport heels and nods less. The concentration at high speeds increased, the reactions became more accurate. But in comfort, the “sports” car lost, collecting all the small irregularities from the road and swaying on the wave. To neutralize the buildup, you have to experiment with driving modes and adjust the settings of the adaptive dampers.

His Majesty Kruzak is still equipped with permanent all-wheel drive with a reduction gear, and some cars allow you to block cross-axle differentials. The E-KDSS system provides enviable axle articulation even with a dependent rear suspension arrangement. There are no hydropneumatic elements in any version, but it is possible that such a suspension will appear later. Wheel fastening is now on six bolts instead of five, and trailer towing is prescribed in OTTS

But the “sportsman” is not given the driving comfort of the urban version of the 70th Anniversary: ​​on the same surface, the anniversary car drove like a sofa on wheels and did not notice the road muck at all. But he does not have the E-KDSS system, there are no cross-wheel locks, and the geometry of the body is so-so. The intrigue is that the 70th Anniversary version and the GR Sport have almost identical equipment (the Sport has only smaller wheels, 18 inches, and foglights without cornering lights) and the same price – about 7.9 million rubles. So the question of who is cooler is being decided, apparently, in favor of the Dagestan mountains.

Gasoline or Diesel? The latter, by the way, is cheaper on average by 60 thousand rubles. And this is a completely new engine, made by Toyota engineers from scratch, without the involvement of outsourcing brains. Alas, you will have to forget about the status “eight”, which was put on the “two hundredth” family: the new motor is made in the V6 form factor, has a volume of 3346 cm³ and the factory index F33A-FTV. After all, the “six” is easier to adapt for other models, and not only their own. But do not rush to wrinkle your nose: dropping two cylinders and a liter of displacement, the engine became almost 50 hp. more powerful than the previous V8 diesel and surpassed it in thrust by 50 Nm. And up to “hundred” diesel “three hundred” and does accelerate by two seconds faster than its predecessor.

And the engine sounds quite to itself for eight cylinders. True, under the plywood of a non-disconnectable active “noise reduction” system, the speakers of which are located on the ceiling.

It is clear that the V6 engine with a power of 299 hp. and a torque of 700 Nm, by definition, cannot be a constructive simpleton. All the head – or rather, heads – are twin-turbo superchargers, operating in series and having a variable flow geometry. One blows at low rpm and low load, and the second turns on when spinning up. The charge air cooler is liquid and is installed on top of the engine. It has a cast iron cylinder block, an integrated intake manifold, hollow drive shafts, alloy connecting rods and steel pistons with edgeless combustion chambers, diamond-like pins and individual nozzles that supply oil under the crown of each piston. The cooling system has an electric pump and an electronically coupled fan. The power supply system operates at a higher (up to 270 MPa) pressure, uses an individual scheme for supplying fuel to the cylinder (up to seven cycles at a time) and sequential injection – first a preliminary portion of fuel, and then the main one, which reduces noise and vibration. Of course, this is not enough for a V-shaped “six”, so the balancer shaft and hydraulic supports come to the rescue, which change their characteristics depending on the speed.

The power supply system of the new diesel engine provides for multi-injection of fuel – for environmental friendliness and smoother engine operation. Pistons have a borderless combustion chamber and are made of steel

It turned out with dignity: the diesel engine is acoustically unobtrusive and works at idle without diesel pathos. But who are you going to surprise with this now? Traction, which he develops in tandem with a ten-speed “automatic” (the box is the same as on the gasoline version – with direct seventh gear, but adapted for diesel fuel), energetic, quick acceleration, but no wow effect. And the desire to hooligan at the wheel does not arise either. Moreover, with sharp accelerations, the motor falls into a second paralysis, which complicates overtaking. Either twin turbines do not have time to figure out who to blow, or an ecological glitch is to blame, but three hundred “horses” should wake up faster.

In a dark, dark city, on a dark, dark street … No, no, this is not a coffin on wheels, but a Toyota Land Cruiser GR Sport – with no alternative to a dark interior

With driving programs, in my opinion, too much too much – no need to make the car smarter than the driver! In “vegetable” modes, the “automatic” constantly goes to higher gears, and the electronics turns off some of the cylinders for the sake of economy. And when after that you push the pedal, you have to wait for the hydromechanics to figure out their steps, assess the environmental risks and decide which of the ten gears is better to turn on. Again lag! A more or less nimble response to pressing the accelerator is obtained only in sports modes – if I had my way, I would have made them “normal” by default.

At least one mode of the off-road automation system was born in Russia. Well, or at least conceived

Maybe the Japanese will fix it? After all, they value the feedback from Russia very much. Generators of increased power, an enlarged washer reservoir and a quietly operating “crawling” Crawl Control mode (off-road the “three hundred” is now sneaking without a furious grinding) – this is all made for Russia. And the “Deep Snow” mode, which in the Toyota off-road system Multi Terrain Select works even on the “upper” row of the transmission, also has a Russian pedigree. It appeared after an unsuccessful winter assault on the Dyatlov Pass on Land Cruisers of the last generation: the chief engineer of the project, who happened to be on that press tour and worked as a shovel along with the journalists, after returning to Japan, he gave the command to modernize the off-road automation. And they also say that it was because of the Russian market that the Japanese refused to transfer their flagship to the supporting body structure. The frame is our everything!

But the most interesting thing is that the average consumption of diesel fuel in the mountains of Dagestan, with my driving style, turned out to be rather big: 15.1 l / 100 km. But the gasoline “three hundred” with a royal engine of 415 horsepower, on which I traveled before my business trip to Dagestan, spent two liters less. I understand that the comparison is incorrect, but it still suggests that the unconditional dominance of diesel Kruzaks in Russian sales statistics is not forever.