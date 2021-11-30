Popova said that omicron mutations increase its virulence

https://ria.ru/20211130/virulentnost-1761514883.html

Mutations characteristic of the omicron strain of coronavirus increase its infectivity, said Anna Popova, head of Rospotrebnadzor. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Mutations characteristic of the omicron strain of coronavirus increase its infectiousness, said the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova. “Mutations inherent in the omicron strain increase the infectivity of the virus, increase binding to receptors, potentially increase the penetration of the virus into cells and affect the increase in infectivity, obviously.” On November 20, scientists announced the appearance in Botswana and South Africa of the B.1.1.529 strain of coronavirus, which contains several dozen mutations in the S-protein. a necessary pathogen to infect cells. According to the researchers, many of the new changes in the SARS-CoV-2 genome indicate a high transmissibility of this variant and resistance to protective antibodies of those who have been ill and vaccinated, although it is too early to draw final conclusions. Experts suggest that B.1.1.529 originally developed in a person with a weakened immune system, probably an AIDS patient. According to foreign media reports, about a hundred infected have been registered in South Africa. There are cases in almost 20 countries, including Hong Kong, Israel, Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Australia, Portugal, Scotland, the Netherlands, Austria, Japan, France, and also, presumably, in Finland and Switzerland. All of these cases, with the exception of Scotland, are imported. The World Health Organization, at an emergency meeting, recognized B.1.1.529 as “of concern” and named it “omicron”: in the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet. Experts believe that those who have already been ill and vaccinated can become infected. The European Union and many countries, including Russia, have introduced a ban on entry from some African states.

