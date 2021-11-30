Premarket. Hong Kong Hang Seng lights

Japanese Nikkei (-0.9%)

Chinese Shanghai Composite (+ 0.2%)

South Korean Kospi (-1.6%)

Hong kong Hang Seng (-2.1%)

Australian ASX (+ 0.2%)

The main thing

The Friday stock exchange panic amid fears of a mutating virus was brought down. But this does not mean the beginning of a steady wave of market recovery. On the eve of the WHO noted a “very high” global risk of the omicron strain.

Local investor optimism was driven by expectations that central banks will maintain a soft monetary cycle. Choosing between two evils, regulators allegedly prefer to continue stimulating, despite the raging inflation. Still, it seems that the course towards liquidity squeeze has been taken, but its rate can be adjusted depending on the scale of the epidemic.

There is no sustainability in the energy market. Over the month, contracts for Brent have collapsed by 15%, which is fully consistent with the vision for the IV quarter. The cooling of raw materials sites was caused both by the factors of demand in the wake of the pandemic, and by the drivers of supply due to the increase in reserves and production of raw materials. The chance of Brent re-entering the lows of the month is estimated to be higher than the probability of the futures movement to the annual highs.

Asian Markets

Chinese autonomy market struggles to be ranked worst in 2021

Chinese Shanghai Composite adds a few fractions of a percent. Local support for the market comes from macro statistics: the official index of business activity in the manufacturing industry (PMI “,” text “:” Purchasing Managers Indices, purchasing managers’ indices. Formed as a result of surveys. There are several types of PMIs, including two types of ISM indices for industry and services, and indices from IHS Markit. “}”> PMI) China in November was higher than the consensus estimate of 49.6 p., Amounting to 50.1 p.

This is the first month since August that the purchasing managers’ index climbed above the 50-point bar separating the recession from the expansion of production. The reason for the improvement in sentiment is the reduction in the energy deficit amid a significant correction in oil and coal prices.

The market of Chinese autonomy attracts attention. Hong Kong Hang Seng updated annual lows today. The index fell 25% from its peak, and since the beginning of 2021, the stock benchmark has lost 14%, catching up with the main outsider of the year – the Brazilian Bovespa.

The Hong Kong market is one of the five largest global stock exchanges. The negative sentiment of investors is caused by the fact that Beijing is tightening state regulation of the high-tech sector, education, banks, and construction. At this rate, the Hang Seng Index is not far from the crisis lows of March 2020.



Thus, sentiment on the Asia-Pacific markets remains weak. The influence of the Asian factor on the trajectory of Europe is negative. Morning US futures turned to fall, which will also darken the upside traders in risky securities.

American sites

The US market was recovering the day before after a devastating Friday. The indices managed to recoup a significant part of their losses. Daily gain is 0.7–2%. The high-tech Nasdaq was in the lead, showing increased sensitivity to debt market rates. As fears arose of the spread of a new strain of the virus, investors assessed the possibility of the Fed’s delay in tightening the monetary screws, which led to a drop in bond yields. Moreover, the head of the Federal Reserve outlined the risks of the omicron in the process of economic recovery and inflation targeting.

Market volatility decreased as expected, and the “fear index” VIX fell after a 55% jump on Friday. Nevertheless, the 20-point bar will apparently be retained. Uncertainty about the strain remains, and inflation does not decrease, which makes it impossible for the Central Bank to change its course.

The American currency is holding the level of 96 p. According to the US dollar index (DXY). Here, market participants are more inert. Big capital is betting on the completion of the dollar devaluation trend against the backdrop of a reduction in the quantitative program of the Central Bank.

Of course, the slowdown in the DXY rally provides some support for commodity instruments denominated in the US currency and stimulates the rates of national currencies of emerging economies. However, the lull can be temporary. Over the month, the dollar on the global stage has strengthened by almost 2.5% against a basket of world reserve currencies.



Thus, the recovery of the markets risks being interrupted. The uncertainty about the virus is very high, and the overheating of the markets has not yet been removed. Perhaps, yesterday’s optimism should be seen as an unexpected boon for stock bulls and technical closing of short positions by speculators who were betting on the continuation of Friday’s impulse on Monday.

Raw materials

Oil prices volatile. In the morning Brent added 0.5%, and by the opening of Europe more than 1% collapsed again. The current February contract for Brent runs at $ 72.5.

On the eve, the optimism of the oil bulls led to a 5% rise in contracts, but at the end of the day, in fact, there was no trace of the agility. Yesterday’s estimates of the instability of the rebound were fully confirmed.

The trend towards cooling commodities is developing, despite the fact that exchange-traded contracts have already dropped by almost 15% over the past month. Support – $ 72.

