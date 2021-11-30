Putin announced clear regulation of the Central Bank of the banking sector – RBK

Vladimir Putin (on screen)

(Photo: Andrey Lyubimov / RBC)



The Bank of Russia successfully curbs inflation through timely and accurate regulation of the banking sector. This was stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the VTB Capital forum “Russia is calling!”

“In the area of ​​monetary policy, the Bank of Russia adheres to the line of curbing inflation, timely and accurate regulation of the banking sector,” he said.

Russia was the first of the largest economies in the world to normalize its budgetary policy amid the epidemic, Putin said. All measures to support citizens, which the authorities implement, fit into the framework of budget parameters, are carried out at the expense of additional budget revenues and the redistribution of its expenditure side without inflationary consequences, the head of state said.

“Of course, large-scale infusion of funds into the economy made it possible to support citizens and businesses in difficult times,” the president concluded.

At the session of the forum “Russia Calls!” Oleg Deripaska, a businessman and founder of UC Rusal, criticized the policy of the Central Bank. In his opinion, under the current circumstances, at the current inflation rates, there will be no growth in supply. In response, the head of the Central Bank Elvira Nabiullina said that the instruments of monetary policy primarily affect demand.