Putin announced the indexation of social payments

The Russian government will take new measures to support citizens, based on financial capabilities, said Vladimir Putin
In 2022, the subsistence minimum, minimum wages and a number of social payments will be additionally indexed in Russia. This was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the “Russia Calling!” VTB Capital forum.

“We have expanded financial assistance to families with low incomes, carried out one-time payments to pensioners and families with schoolchildren, and are launching new measures to support families with children. Next year we will carry out additional indexation of the subsistence minimum, minimum wages, social benefits. Of course, this is not an exhaustive list of measures to support citizens. Based on our financial capabilities, we will also make new decisions in this regard, ”Putin said.

Also during the forum, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said that the government will support citizens if the final inflation exceeds the current forecast. Earlier, Putin said that in the near future the authorities will spend 41.5 trillion rubles to support Russians, writes RT.

