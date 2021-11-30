Putin answered the question about red lines in the situation with Ukraine – RT in Russian

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that if Russia and Ukraine sincerely strive to improve relations, then “no one will experience any threats.” So he answered the question about “the possible entry of Russian troops into Ukraine.”

Putin recalled that they talked about the “possible entry” of troops at the beginning of the year, when Russia conducted the West-2021 exercises.

“As you can see, this did not happen. The point is not to send troops there – not to enter, to fight – not to fight, but the point is to establish relations to create more equitable sustainable development and take into account the security interests of all participants in international activities. Now, if we sincerely strive for this, then no one will experience any threats, ”the head of state said during the investment forum“ Russia is Calling! ”.

The President also spoke about the situation in which the population of Donbass lives.

“As for the threats, for people living in the two so far unrecognized republics, the LPR and the DPR, there are also constant threats created there when military units move near their territories, this is secondly. Thirdly, the Russian Federation is also experiencing certain concerns due to the fact that large-scale exercises, including unplanned ones, are being held near its borders, ”Putin said.

At the same time, he called the creation of threats to Russia, which will be located on the territory of Ukraine, as a red line.

“If some kind of shock systems appear on the territory of Ukraine, the flight time to Moscow will be 7-10 minutes, and if hypersonic weapons are deployed, it will be five minutes … But what should we do? Then we will have to create something similar in relation to those who threaten us so, ”Putin said.

Earlier, the Russian president called the NATO exercises in the Black Sea a challenge for Russia.

On November 11, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that they regard the military activity of the United States and NATO in the Black Sea as “a study of the alleged theater of military operations in the event that Ukraine prepares a military solution to the conflict in the southeast.”