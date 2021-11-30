Putin called the timing of the appearance in service of a new hypersonic missile – RBK

The new sea-launched missiles will enter service in early 2022. According to Putin, Russia began to create such weapons in response to threats from NATO.

The sea-based hypersonic missile will be put into service in Russia early next year, President Vladimir Putin said at the Russia Calling! Forum VTB Capital.

“We can do it now. We have successfully tested, and from the beginning of the year we will be armed with a sea-based hypersonic missile [с развиваемой скоростью] in nine swings, “Putin said.

Putin named one of the main problems of Russia



According to him, Russia was forced to start developing hypersonic weapons in response to the actions of NATO, the infrastructure of which “approached” the Russian borders. Putin noted that elements of an anti-missile defense system, in particular Mk-4 launchers, were deployed in Poland and Romania. “They can also be equipped with Tomahawks – shock systems. This creates threats for us, ”Putin said.

“In response, we were forced to start developing new hypersonic weapons. This is our answer, ”the president added.