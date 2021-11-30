https://ria.ru/20211130/voyska-1761465429.html

Putin commented on reports of Russian troops on the border with Ukraine

They talked about the introduction of Russian troops into Ukraine at the beginning of the year, but this did not happen, it’s not about the introduction of troops – we need to improve relations, and if this succeeds, then no one will threaten RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

investment forum vtb capital “Russia is calling!”

Ukraine

Russia

in the world

vladimir putin

armed forces of the russian federation

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. They talked about the introduction of Russian troops into Ukraine at the beginning of the year, but this did not happen, it is not about the introduction of troops – it is necessary to improve relations, and if this succeeds, then no one will experience threats, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russian troops spoke to Ukraine at the beginning of the year … But, as you can see, this did not happen, “he said at the investment forum” Russia is calling! ” not to fight. And the point is to improve relations: to create a more equitable sustainable development and take into account the security interests of all participants in international activities. Now, if we sincerely strive for this, no one will experience any threats, “Putin added …

Ukraine

Russia

