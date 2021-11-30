Putin instructed to develop a register of climate projects – RBK

VTB Capital calculated that a 60% reduction in carbon emissions by 2050 from the 2019 level could cost 102.7 trillion rubles. This estimate, according to analysts, is generally in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Economic Development, which provides for the allocation of 88.8 trillion rubles for this purpose.

The most expensive, according to analysts, will be the reduction of emissions in the transport sector, the cement industry, the production of iron ore and steel. The cheapest are carbon neutrality in waste management, power generation and forestry.

To achieve complete decarbonization of the economy, Russia may need 479.8 trillion rubles by 2060, analysts calculated. Investments in transport will amount to RUB 145.4 trillion. They will go mainly to swap cars with internal combustion engines for electric vehicles.

But the fight against emissions will lead to higher prices for end-consumers for products within Russia, experts warned. By 2050, the price of electricity will rise by 28% to recoup the investment in reducing methane emissions. A complete rejection of emissions can raise prices for products in Russia by 12%.