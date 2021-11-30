Putin instructed to work out the export of hydrogen to the EU through existing pipes – RBK

The export of hydrogen as part of a methane-hydrogen mixture should be carried out through the existing pipeline systems, the President noted. He instructed the government to develop a register of climate projects by March 1 next year.

Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin instructed the Russian government and Gazprom, with the participation of the Foreign Ministry, to study the possibility of exporting hydrogen to the EU countries as part of a methane-hydrogen mixture based on existing pipeline systems. This is reported in the list of instructions following the meeting on measures to implement climate policy.

The President pointed to the need for such hydrogen to be recognized as “compliant with the European Union taxonomy.”

The government was also instructed, by March 1, 2022, to develop a register of climate projects that can be implemented in Russia and other countries. The register should indicate the cost, timing of projects and the expected effect on reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The draft Concept for the development of hydrogen energy until 2024, developed by the Ministry of Energy, states that by 2050 Russia intends to annually supply the world market from 7.9 million to 33.4 million tons of environmentally friendly types of hydrogen and earn from $ 23.6 billion to $ 100 , 2 billion per year. The difference in forecasts is associated with different scenarios for the development of the hydrogen market as an energy carrier and, therefore, the demand for it. The document emphasizes that Russia, as a potentially large supplier of hydrogen, is interested in the formation of a global market.