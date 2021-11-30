Putin named the main problem for Russia for the next 10 years | News | News

The main problem for Russia for the next decade is the demographic issue. This was announced on November 30 by Russian President Vladimir Putin during the 13th VTB Investment Forum “Russia is Calling!”

“We have internal problems that are inherent in Russia, and this is primarily due to the problems of demography,” the president said.

He said the country had two demographic declines. The first occurred during the Great Patriotic War, and the second – after the collapse of the USSR. In 1999, Putin noted, there was the lowest birth rate – 1,200,000.

“This problem, it has acquired a systemic and economic nature due to the lack of the required number of workers in the labor market, we have somewhere around 80 million, our losses are about 1.1 or 1.2 percentage points. in year. In this regard, for humanitarian reasons, and in terms of strengthening our statehood, and for economic reasons, the solution to the demographic problem is one of the main ones, ”Putin said.

According to the Russian leader, in the recent past, Russia “managed to move this stone off the ground” and “in general, we understand that we can, we know how to do it.”

On April 21, Putin announced that the average life expectancy in Russia should reach 78 years by 2030.

“Saving the people of Russia is our highest national priority. Our strategy is to re-achieve sustainable population growth, to achieve that in 2030 the average life expectancy in Russia is 78 years, ”the President said during his address to the Federal Assembly.

He also pointed to the disappointing statistics, noting that in the context of the spread of coronavirus, the task is very difficult.