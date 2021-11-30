https://ria.ru/20211130/kitay-1761477821.html

Putin responds to US call to curtail communication with China

Putin responded to US call to curtail communication with China – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

Putin responds to US call to curtail communication with China

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking of the US call to curtail communication with China, said that Russia will be guided by its own interests. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

2021-11-30T15: 41

2021-11-30T15: 41

2021-11-30T16: 01

USA

China

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761463628_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_77c5ccb62ea1e62aed8497e39dcf0c93.jpg

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking of the United States’ call to curtail communication with China, said that Russia will be guided by its own interests. , curtail some volumes of cooperation with China … We will be guided by our own interests, “he said at the Russia Calling! investment forum.

https://ria.ru/20211130/oruzhie-1761479018.html

USA

China

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761463628_354-0:2913:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_d10c0ccabd61baec303c604295841d76.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

USA, China, Russia