Putin responds to US call to curtail communication with China
Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking of the US call to curtail communication with China, said that Russia will be guided by its own interests. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking of the United States’ call to curtail communication with China, said that Russia will be guided by its own interests. , curtail some volumes of cooperation with China … We will be guided by our own interests, “he said at the Russia Calling! investment forum.
