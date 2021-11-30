https://ria.ru/20211130/pandemiya-1761455062.html
Putin said the world is entering a new wave of pandemic
Putin said that the world is entering a new wave of pandemic – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
Putin said the world is entering a new wave of pandemic
The world is entering another wave of a pandemic amid high inflationary pressures, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. The world is entering another wave of a pandemic amid high inflationary pressures, Russian President Vladimir Putin said. Forum “Russia Calls!” Putin noted that the rise in prices was caused by a whole complex of reasons, superimposed on each other.
