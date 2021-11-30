Putin said why he needs to zero the deadlines and whether he will run in 2024

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-30/putin_skazal_zachem_emu_obnulenie_srokov_i_budet_li_on_ballotirovatsya_v_2024_godu https://www.znak.com/2021-11-30/putin_skazal_zachem_emu_obnulenie_srokov_i_budet_li_on_ballotirovatsya_v_2024_godu 2021.11.30

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained why it was necessary to reset his presidential terms. “The trick is that, in accordance with the Constitution, I have the right to be re-elected for a new term. Will I do it or not, until I decided for myself. But the very existence of this right already stabilizes the internal political situation – about the same as the statement [президента США Джо] Biden that he will be re-elected – that I have the right to be elected is enough, “the head of state said at the Russia Forward! Investment forum.

Kremlin press service

When asked if he will be re-elected as president in 2024, Putin said that it is now “premature to say who is planning what in 2024.”

Recall that on March 10, 2020, during the discussion of the draft law on amending the Constitution of the Russian Federation, the deputy from United Russia, the world’s first woman-cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova proposed “not to twist and not fence artificial structures”, but simply to take and “remove all restrictions by the number of presidential terms “, thereby giving Vladimir Putin the opportunity to be elected to the post of head of state two more times. Later Tereshkova explained that “ordinary people asked her to reset Putin’s presidential terms.”

On the same day, Vladimir Putin arrived at the State Duma, where he stated from the rostrum that “in principle, this option [об обнулении президентских сроков] possible, but on one condition: if the Constitutional Court gives an official opinion that such an amendment will not contradict the Constitution. ” This amendment did not cause any complaints from the Constitutional Court. And already in December 2020, the deputies approved this law. According to this law, Vladimir Putin will be able to run for president at least two more times – in 2024 and 2030. However, all subsequent presidents will be able to hold this post a maximum of two times.