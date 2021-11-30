https://ria.ru/20211130/ukraina-1761467273.html
Putin warned of the consequences of the appearance of strike complexes in Ukraine
Putin warned of the consequences of the appearance of strike complexes in Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
Putin warned of the consequences of the appearance of strike complexes in Ukraine
Russia can already respond to the possible appearance in Ukraine of shock complexes threatening Moscow, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021
2021-11-30T15: 03
2021-11-30T15: 03
2021-11-30T15: 23
investment forum vtb capital “Russia is calling!”
vladimir putin
Russia
in the world
Ukraine
the situation in Ukraine
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761463628_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_77c5ccb62ea1e62aed8497e39dcf0c93.jpg
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Russia can already respond to the possible appearance of shock complexes threatening Moscow in Ukraine, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. minutes. (…) And what do we do? We will then have to create something similar in relation to those who threaten us so. Can you imagine? And we can do it now, “- said Putin at the investment forum” Russia Calls ! “.
https://ria.ru/20211123/ukraina-1760222035.html
Russia
Ukraine
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761463628_354-0:2913:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_d10c0ccabd61baec303c604295841d76.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
vladimir putin, russia, in the world, ukraine, the situation in ukraine
Putin warned of the consequences of the appearance of strike complexes in Ukraine