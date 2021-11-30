https://ria.ru/20211130/ukraina-1761467273.html

Putin warned of the consequences of the appearance of strike complexes in Ukraine

Putin warned of the consequences of the appearance of strike complexes in Ukraine – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

Putin warned of the consequences of the appearance of strike complexes in Ukraine

Russia can already respond to the possible appearance in Ukraine of shock complexes threatening Moscow, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

2021-11-30T15: 03

2021-11-30T15: 03

2021-11-30T15: 23

investment forum vtb capital “Russia is calling!”

vladimir putin

Russia

in the world

Ukraine

the situation in Ukraine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761463628_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_77c5ccb62ea1e62aed8497e39dcf0c93.jpg

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. Russia can already respond to the possible appearance of shock complexes threatening Moscow in Ukraine, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. minutes. (…) And what do we do? We will then have to create something similar in relation to those who threaten us so. Can you imagine? And we can do it now, “- said Putin at the investment forum” Russia Calls ! “.

https://ria.ru/20211123/ukraina-1760222035.html

Russia

Ukraine

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/1e/1761463628_354-0:2913:1919_1920x0_80_0_0_d10c0ccabd61baec303c604295841d76.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

vladimir putin, russia, in the world, ukraine, the situation in ukraine