Putin’s aide Oreshkin voiced a positive scenario for the distribution of Omicron

Assistant to the President for Economics Maxim Oreshkin, speaking at the macroeconomic session of the Russia Calling! Investment forum said that the new strain of the coronavirus “Omicron” increased volatility in world markets and could restart the “story with coronavirus” if its danger is confirmed.

The negative scenario, he said, will happen if Omicron spreads faster, the severity of the disease remains high, plus the strain will bypass existing vaccines and tests.

Another scenario is a “false alarm”: in two years, a large number of new strains have appeared, which at first caused anxiety, but then they were quickly forgotten. “There are still many letters between the delta and the omicron in the Greek alphabet,” Oreshkin recalled.

Finally, according to Putin’s aide, a positive scenario could also happen.

“If the severity of the disease (caused by the new strain) is not very high, but it spreads quickly, then Omicron can quickly oust Delta from the population,” Oreshkin said, explaining that in this case many people will get sick, but easier than it is now.

He noted that, judging by the data that come from South Africa, those infected with Omicron really get sick more easily, but so far “this is fragmentary information.”

In any case, Maxim Oreshkin emphasized, economic policy now entirely depends on the behavior of the coronavirus.