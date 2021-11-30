Putin’s speech at the Russia Calling Forum. The main thing

Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in the investment forum “VTB Capital” “Russia Calls!” During the plenary session, he answered questions from the participants of the event on various topics.
About a new strain of coronavirus “omicron”
The new omicron coronavirus strain was previously discovered in South Africa and is potentially the most dangerous of all identified.
“In the coming weeks, it will become clear how serious the consequences of the new strain are. However, it is very clear that you need to be prepared for any change in the virus. First of all, it is necessary to constantly monitor the effectiveness of tests and vaccines, to use clear algorithms to reduce the spread of infection. It is important to maintain an increased readiness of the healthcare system, including supplies of drugs, oxygen, reserve beds and the most effective treatment protocols for the disease. “
On the fight against the coronavirus pandemic
“You can fight effectively only by coordinating the actions of the entire world community, I mean the mutual recognition of vaccines and vaccination certificates, the availability of vaccinations for all regions of the planet, and joint work on new drugs against coronavirus.”
On the impact of the virus on the global economy
The coronavirus pandemic continues to strongly affect investment, business, cooperation ties in the world, and the global economy as a whole, Putin stressed.
“Gradually, the economy is still recovering. But the pace of this recovery was, of course, questioned again, and the reason is well known to everyone – this is another wave of disease caused by a new strain of coronavirus, because of which governments around the world are again forced to resort to restrictions. “
On the Russian economy
“Thanks to the responsible, calculated actions of the state and business, the Russian economy has already exceeded the pre-crisis level. In January – September 2021, GDP grew by 4.6%. According to the results of the year, its growth is forecasted at the level of 4.2% ”.
On the causes of high inflation in Russia
Putin listed several factors that triggered the acceleration in consumer price growth in Russia:
Infusion of funds into the Russian economy
“It is very important to understand that we will not engage in populism and will not print money and throw it into the economy, achieving short-term, momentary results, not caring about what will happen tomorrow.”
On the income of the population of Russia
“From the moment of my presidency, the number of people living below the poverty line was almost 40 million – now it is also a lot, 20 million. But still, it has halved. And in this sense, our economy has changed, and people’s incomes have changed significantly in a positive way. “
On new measures to support citizens
“We have expanded financial assistance to low-income citizens. This year, we made lump sum payments to pensioners and families where schoolchildren are growing up. We are launching new measures to support families with children. Next year we will carry out an additional indexation of the subsistence level and the minimum wage, social benefits. Such decisions have already been taken. Of course, this is not an exhaustive list of measures to support citizens. Based on our financial capabilities, we will work out other solutions in this regard. “
On the demographic problem in Russia
“We have internal problems that are inherent in Russia, and this is primarily due to the problems of demography. We had two natural recessions in our demographic development – during the Second World War and the early-mid 1990s. after the collapse of the Soviet Union ”.
On the growth of China’s defense potential
“Great Britain, France are announcing that they are planning and implementing plans to modernize their nuclear arsenal. Is the USA suffering from this? Does this concern them? No. Why should we show any concern about the growth of the military potential of our closest neighbor, with whom we have an unprecedentedly high level of interstate relations? No, it doesn’t scare us, because we ourselves develop our potential. “
Relations with Ukraine
“Look, the possible introduction of Russian troops into Ukraine was discussed at the beginning of the year. But, as you can see, this did not happen. “
“The point is not to send troops there – not to enter, to fight – not to fight. And the point is to improve relations: to create a more equitable sustainable development and take into account the interests in the field of security of all participants in international activity. Now, if we sincerely strive for this, then no one will experience any threats. “
Possible re-election to the presidency in 2024
“The trick is that, in accordance with the Constitution, I have the right to be elected for a new term. Whether I will do it or not – I haven’t decided for myself yet. But the presence of this right – it already stabilizes the internal political situation. The fact that I have the right to be elected is enough, as long as it is enough, it is still premature to say who and what is planning in 2024 ”.