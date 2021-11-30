Rapper ASAP Rocky spoke about romance with Rihanna: May 20, 2021, 11:11

American rapper Rakim Myers, better known as ASAP Rocky, has confirmed rumors about his affair with American hip-hop singer Rihanna, Tengrinews.kz reports with reference to the Daily Mail.

The rapper said this in an interview with GQ. He became the protagonist of the new issue of the magazine. In the title of the material, the musician was called “the most handsome man alive today.”

“She is the love of my life. My lady. It’s so wonderful when you have the same one. She alone is more valuable than a million other girlfriends,” said the rapper.

The rapper also talked about how he spends time with Rihanna. It turned out that last summer they secretly went on a tour of America on a tourist bus.

“I think I would be an amazing father. I would have a very cool child. Very,” added the rapper.

Recall that rumors of an affair between Rihanna and ASAP Rocky appeared back in December 2020. An insider confirmed the rumors about their relationship after the other day Rihanna and the musician were spotted at dinner in a New York restaurant.

