https://ria.ru/20211130/sputnik-1761395788.html

RDIF told about contacts with EMA on registration of “Sputnik V”

RDIF told about contacts with EMA on registration of “Sputnik V” – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021

RDIF told about contacts with EMA on registration of “Sputnik V”

The Russian Direct Investment Fund is in close cooperation with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the registration of the Sputnik vaccine … RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021

2021-11-30T10: 06

2021-11-30T10: 06

2021-11-30T10: 33

spread of coronavirus

in the world

Europe

health – society

Russian direct investment fund

coronaviruses

coronavirus covid-19

coronavirus in Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/0c/1597247527_208:1:2870:1499_1920x0_80_0_0_849df8f780bea9028caf0fad3c728c46.jpg

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti / Prime. The Russian Direct Investment Fund is in close cooperation with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on registration of the Sputnik V vaccine, the head of the fund, Kirill Dmitriev, said in an interview with CNBC. He recalled that Sputnik V has already been registered in 71 countries of the world. ” We are in good contact with the EMA, “said Dmitriev, adding that this process requires certain bureaucratic steps. Sputnik V is approved in 71 countries with a total population of 4 billion people, which is more than 50% of the world’s population. Sputnik V ranks second in the world in terms of the number of approvals received by government regulators. The vaccine efficacy was 97.6% based on the analysis of data on 3.8 million vaccinated Russians, which is higher than the data previously published by the medical journal The Lancet (91.6%), the RDIF and the Gamaleya Research Center reported earlier. Data on the use of Sputnik V during vaccination of the population in a number of countries (Argentina, San Marino, Serbia, Hungary, Bahrain, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates and others) demonstrate that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against coronavirus Since March 4, Sputnik V has been undergoing a gradual examination procedure at the European Medicines Agency, which approves drugs for centralized use in the European Union.

https://ria.ru/20210701/sputnikv-1739169613.html

Europe

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/0c/1597247527_185-0:2916:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3e8c49855bf86be4a07a8a7e26f7c5ce.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, Europe, health – society, Russian direct investment fund, coronaviruses, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in Russia, satellite v vaccine