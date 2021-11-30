https://ria.ru/20211130/davlenie-1761380068.html
Record low atmospheric pressure recorded in Moscow
Record low atmospheric pressure was recorded in Moscow – Russia news today
Record low atmospheric pressure recorded in Moscow
A record of low atmospheric pressure has been revealed in Moscow – now it is about 711 millimeters of mercury, a leading expert told RIA Novosti … RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021
2021-11-30T07: 53
2021-11-30T07: 53
2021-11-30T08: 06
society
Moscow
weather
Michael Leus
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/13/1759742299_0:37:3528:2021_1920x0_80_0_0_535e9efa23697c159af82a7fa04bdd1b.jpg
MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. In Moscow, a record of low atmospheric pressure was revealed – now it is about 711 millimeters of mercury, leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus told RIA Novosti. and by the evening it will be 718 millimeters of mercury, “Leus said.
https://ria.ru/20211130/pogoda-1761380634.html
Moscow
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0b/13/1759742299_634-0:3365:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffc7a9a6b1e83160d8914b3d96d6b720.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, moscow, weather, mikhail leus
Record low atmospheric pressure recorded in Moscow