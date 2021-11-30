https://ria.ru/20211130/davlenie-1761380068.html

Record low atmospheric pressure recorded in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 30 – RIA Novosti. In Moscow, a record of low atmospheric pressure was revealed – now it is about 711 millimeters of mercury, leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Mikhail Leus told RIA Novosti. and by the evening it will be 718 millimeters of mercury, “Leus said.

