Reese Witherspoon commented on the hounding of Britney Spears

Reese Witherspoon has appeared on the cover of the new issue of Time! In an interview with the publication, the 45-year-old actress and producer spoke not only about how she became a successful media manager, but also about the influence of the media on the later life and career of stars.

Thus, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan were described by journalists as “bad”, while Witherspoon and Jennifer Garner herself were dubbed “good and obedient” by the media in the early 2000s. Despite the fact that both Britney and Reese went through divorces in November 2006 and were both harassed by the paparazzi, the media still treated them differently.

Reese Witherspoon (Photo: Chris Pizzello-Pool / Getty Images)

“My children will tell you stories about how they were in preschool and how people climbed the roofs of our cars. What if the media decided that I was different? I would be in a completely different position. I want to say that my decisions or career choices were very arbitrary. And I regret it, “- said the actress. Reese notes that while the attention was intimidating to her, Britney was worse.

Reese continued, “Some of us were just treated so unfairly as if it was a truly misogynistic stance. The people were very cruel and angry. It got me thinking this week through all the news that comes out after Britney’s movie. “

Britney Spears (Photo: Michelangelo Di Battista / Sony / RCA via Getty Images)

Recall that in February the premiere of the documentary Framing Britney Spears about the custody of Britney Spears took place. Then, after watching the picture, fans criticized the former singer Justin Timberlake – they believe that the artist had a hand in tarnishing Britney’s image after their breakup in March 2002.