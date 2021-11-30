https://ria.ru/20211130/respublikantsy-1761373010.html
Republicans blocked defense budget over “Russian threat”
Republicans blocked defense budget due to “Russian threat” – RIA Novosti, 11/30/2021
Republicans blocked defense budget over “Russian threat”
Republicans have blocked the rapid adoption of a defense budget in the Senate amid demands to discuss the “Russian threat.” RIA Novosti, 30.11.2021
2021-11-30T02: 32
2021-11-30T02: 32
2021-11-30T05: 39
in the world
Ukraine
USA
European Union
NATO
north stream – 2
Mitch McConnell
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156333/66/1563336608_0:252:3071:1979_1920x0_80_0_0_187139c1d82fde2610c5cb469b15d741.jpg
WASHINGTON, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. Republicans blocked the rapid adoption of a defense budget in the Senate amid demands to discuss the “Russian threat.” his faction will not support such a decision without proper discussion of the “Russian threat”, supplying Ukraine with weapons and sanctions on Nord Stream 2. The Senate returned from vacation on Monday and must have time to discuss the budget, defense budget and the large-scale plan adopted by the House of Representatives by the end of the year spending on social spending and climate worth $ 1.8 trillion. Republicans and Democrats have accused each other of trying to embrace undue spending amid an unclear economic outlook and inflation concerns. Kiev and Western states have recently accused Moscow of “aggressive action” near Ukraine’s borders. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not going to attack anyone, and statements of “aggression” are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian threat is “an invention of those who want to profit on their role as the vanguard of the fight against Russia, to receive some bonuses and preferences for this. “
https://ria.ru/20211130/byudzhet-1761369512.html
Ukraine
USA
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156333/66/1563336608_170 0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_fcd7ef96096cba07693f301f115d7815.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
worldwide, Ukraine, USA, European Union, NATO, Nord Stream 2, Mitch McConnell, Russia
Republicans blocked defense budget over “Russian threat”