Republicans blocked defense budget over “Russian threat”

2021-11-30T02: 32

2021-11-30T02: 32

2021-11-30T05: 39

WASHINGTON, 30 Nov – RIA Novosti. Republicans blocked the rapid adoption of a defense budget in the Senate amid demands to discuss the “Russian threat.” his faction will not support such a decision without proper discussion of the “Russian threat”, supplying Ukraine with weapons and sanctions on Nord Stream 2. The Senate returned from vacation on Monday and must have time to discuss the budget, defense budget and the large-scale plan adopted by the House of Representatives by the end of the year spending on social spending and climate worth $ 1.8 trillion. Republicans and Democrats have accused each other of trying to embrace undue spending amid an unclear economic outlook and inflation concerns. Kiev and Western states have recently accused Moscow of “aggressive action” near Ukraine’s borders. Russia has repeatedly stated that it is not going to attack anyone, and statements of “aggression” are used as an excuse to place more NATO military equipment near Russian borders. According to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Russian threat is “an invention of those who want to profit on their role as the vanguard of the fight against Russia, to receive some bonuses and preferences for this. “

2021

