Republicans blocked the draft US military budget because of Russia – RBK

Earlier, senators from the Republican Party demanded that sanctions against Nord Stream 2 be included in the draft budget, but the Democrats, like the administration of President Joe Biden, opposed the initiative

Senate Democratic Minority Leader Charles Schumer

(Photo: ZUMA Wire / TASS)



Republicans have blocked the further passage of the country’s draft defense budget for the next fiscal year, which, among other things, includes sanctions against Russia. This is reported by The Hill with reference to the meeting of the US Senate.

So, for the transition of the draft defense budget in the amount of approximately $ 770 billion to the next stage of consideration in the Senate, 60 votes were needed. However, 45 senators voted for, 51 voted against.

“The Republicans just blocked the law aimed at supporting our troops, supporting our families, for the safety of Americans. Republican dysfunction has once again undermined bipartisan progress, ”Democratic Senate minority leader Charles Schumer said after the meeting.

The publication also clarified that the only Republican who voted along with the Democrats for the promotion of the bill was Maine Senator Susan Collins.