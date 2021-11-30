The first video from the filming of Tyler Reik: Rescue Operation 2 teases a snowy location

Chris Hemsworth left Bangladesh and went to the Czech Republic.

Shot from the movie “Tyler Rake: Rescue Operation”

Action movie director “Tyler Rake: Rescue Operation 2” Sam Hargrave posted on Instagram the first video from the film set, which teased a snowy location.



Hargrave confirmed that filming for the sequel has already started. In the video, he walks around the site while it snows, and at the same time shares that the material filmed in this place “Looks pretty cool”… In the commentary to the post, the director has only delight:

“Day One of Filming Tyler Reik: Rescue Operation 2!” We have such an amazing cast and crew. Delighted with all this !!! ”

The first “Tyler Reik: Rescue Operation” is set in hot Dhaka, Bangladesh. In the sequel, Chris Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake will have to dress warmly as he moves to winter Prague, Czech Republic.

Chris Hemsworth himself has not yet appeared on the set of Tyler Rake: Rescue Operation 2. However, the actor has already arrived in Prague, which he noted with a new funny video on Instagram. In the video, Hemsworth and his son dance as they walk through the city.

Tyler Rake: Operation Rescue has become one of the most watched Netflix projects. The success of the action movie convinced the bosses of the service to give the go-ahead not only for the sequel, but also for the creation of an entire MCU. Producers and screenwriters Anthony and Joe Russo announced in 2020 that the franchise could expand with spin-offs.

We will remind, according to the plot of the hit Netflix “Tyler Rake: Operation to Rescue” the mercenary Tyler Rake receives a special task – to find and rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian drug lord. An ordinary mission turns into a real survival game at some point. In the sequel, the hero will certainly receive a new, no less dangerous task.

