Resource Mercedes-Benz GLA and Haval Jolion: testers’ opinions – Autoreview

Regardless of the snow that has fallen, the service life tests of Autoreview continue. This time we decided to give the floor to our test drivers. After all, it is these heroes who spend long hours on the roads of the landfill every day and are engaged in forced car repairs.

The Haval Jolion crossover did not inspire confidence in me: a spark did not slip between us, although the Tula foreigner bribed me with good equipment. From the very beginning, I could not find a comfortable fit: I have to reach for the steering wheel, because it has no adjustment for reach. I tried to take a different position, albeit less comfortable, but already halfway to the landfill, I rubbed my neck with a seat belt – and it is also not adjustable in height.

Jolion as a whole evokes some mixed emotions. The engine seems to allow you to blow up at the start, but it doesn’t go further, the robotic gearbox seems to be nimble, but absolutely not in a hurry. The most striking first impression is the rear-view camera: one of the best I’ve seen. It works well in the dark, the image is not blurry and bright.

I met Mercedes after Jolyon, and he impressed from the very beginning: “So this is how a ‘robot’ should work!” It would seem that the same 150 turbos, two wet clutches and front-wheel drive, but the emotions are completely different. How he rides a greyhound! You press the accelerator – and the box quickly drops one or two gears, overcoming the already imperceptible turbolag. After replacing tires and servicing the front brakes, our GLA also began to brake properly. Although the horse is not young, the breed is still visible.

However, there are questions to Mercedes too. The seat in the poorest configuration cannot please with anything, except for the range of adjustments and heating. You can sit comfortably, but after a while you still want to change the setting, because your legs or lower back begin to swell – its support is almost not pronounced and lacks adjustment. A big plus against the background of Jolyon is the steering wheel adjustment for reach.

One of the most frustrating things I’ve encountered in a Mercedes is disgusting visibility. In the left turn, the front pillar constantly interferes with me, the backward view is very limited, and our specimen does not have a camera. After a series of assembly-disassembly of the cabin during service in car sharing (at least for installing and removing telematics equipment), a creak and crunch settled inside.

The audio system does not shine with sound quality, and the multimedia has inconvenient and strange controls, to which I am not used to. Why, when I turn over the track with the washer at the armrest, I see a strange inscription on the display: “name +1” or with another number depending on the number of clicks?

What about Haval? After several thousand kilometers behind the wheel (heated, by the way!) There were pluses. There is a stowaway here! She has already twice helped Jolyon to get under her own power to the tire fitting in our technical center. Mercedes, on the other hand, does not have a normal spare wheel niche: I doubt that even a stowaway will fit there. The light of the Chinese diode headlights deserves a solid five. The media system is quite sane, the screen responds quickly to touches, Bluetooth works without delays. The sound itself, as in a Mercedes, does not shine with quality, and the rear right speaker also crackles with a grill in time with the bass part.

Only greed strains the buttons, of which there are very few. Even the heated seats are switched on via the menu of the media system. The suspension is soft and somewhat imposing, for a lazy ride to a hypermarket, that’s the thing, but this is also a significant disadvantage: as you remember, the softness and rolliness led to swinging and a sump on a cobblestone road.

The burden of repairing and maintaining resource vehicles almost completely fell on my shoulders, and I tasted all the delights of this action. The suspension of both cars was repaired on its own, the gearbox was removed from Jolyon, the thermostat and the exhaust pipe with a neutralizer were changed for Mercedes, and the replacement of pads and other consumables became completely commonplace.

Changing the oil and filters on our machines is straightforward. But more serious intervention is problematic without diagnostic service equipment. In the case of a Mercedes, without a detailed service manual, half of the car can be disassembled to replace any part, and this may be completely unnecessary. I rate the maintainability and serviceability of the GLA at four points out of ten.

Jolyon is easier. Its design and layout are less sophisticated. The front suspension is as simple as possible: wishbone, anti-roll bar and McPherson strut. At some point, all our “juggling” with repair and new front struts was trained to perform the dismantling operation in about fifteen minutes. I think it can be done faster.

Fun fact: the service manual states that the gearbox is removed with the engine and only then is it separated from it. I’m lazy – and I just hung the engine on the traverse, removed the subframe and dismantled the box on a trolley table, tilting the power unit so that the box, coming out of the guides, did not touch the side member. There were also no difficulties with the assembly in the reverse order. I dare to suggest that the all-wheel drive version in terms of repairs would be significantly more difficult and labor-intensive. As a result, I got off with a half-fright – and instead of the entire engine compartment I had to disassemble only half.

But you should not flatter yourself, and without a service computer, Jolyon will not be able to do some things either. For example, I could not find on the Web how to reset the service interval and spread the rear brake pads for replacement. In Mercedes, for this, there is a hidden menu of the media system. For Chinese engineering, I give five points out of ten.

What do we have in the bottom line? As strange as it may sound, our test cars are reliable. In a short time they got from us on the first number, and if you remember the car-sharing past of Mercedes, then I wonder how it has not yet crumbled.

I am still more impressed by Mercedes – with all its sores, shortcomings, problems and nuances. He tries with all his might to bring positive emotions, and sometimes he succeeds. However, I would still not buy a new Haval or a used Mercedes for myself. Fortunately, there are still quite good used cars on the market with all-wheel drive, “hydro-automatic” and a powerful engine (hello, Far East). And from the new cars for the conditional one and a half million rubles, I would choose Duster.

My communication with Jolyon began immediately after leaving the car dealership: I had to go to the traffic police to register the car. The Chinese newbie creates a wow effect: beautiful and modern design, quite comfortable fit, good visibility with large mirrors. Our car has a rear view camera, but I can maneuver quite confidently without even looking at the screen. By the way, in front there is only a dummy camera, and parking sensors are not installed in front. Although the plastic in the cabin is tough, it is tactilely of high quality and pleasant. But the buttons are missing. Climate control and heated front seats are controlled only through the multimedia system on Android 8, and this distracts from the road. And even after I studied and memorized the menu.

I only regret Jolyon’s powertrain. Slow and often unpredictable switching of the “robot” and the languid sound of the turbo engine after 3000 rpm spoil the whole mood. Noise isolation leaves much to be desired: any sand or pebble can be heard in the cabin. The soft suspension allows for large rolls in corners and breakdowns on large bumps.

The Mercedes GLA is the complete opposite. We got it with a mileage of 90 thousand car-sharing kilometers, but, as it turned out, there is nothing criminal in this. The car drives exactly according to the mileage. The settings of the turbo engine and the “robot” go well with each other, the speed and predictability of work evokes only respect for the engineers. The suspension is moderately stiff and causes discomfort on bumps, but it is difficult to break through.

Mercedes is equipped with parking sensors, and it is very appropriate here, because visibility is so-so. The climate control buttons are located so low that you have to take your eyes off the road (as in Jolyon), while still constantly touching the multimedia system puck with your hand. Hard and tactilely cheap plastic – very un-Mercedes-style. The rear passengers are allocated a minimum of space, and there is not much to put in the trunk. And the lack of a spare wheel is not even surprising: from the factory, run-flat tires were installed on the GLA.

Which of these two cars would I choose? None. Six months ago, I faced about the same choice, but in the end I made a different decision: I took a car by subscription.

