Rihanna became a national hero of Barbados

Rihanna became a national hero of Barbados – Russia news today

Rihanna became a national hero of Barbados

The famous singer Rihanna became a national hero of the Republic of Barbados, who completed her exit from the British crown on Tuesday.

BUENOS AIRES, Nov 30 – RIA Novosti. Renowned singer Rihanna became a national hero of the Republic of Barbados, ending her departure from the British crown on Tuesday. Robin Fenty, better known as Rihanna, was born in Barbados and moved to the United States at a young age to pursue a singing career. In September 2018, she was appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Barbados for her contribution to the popularization of the island nation abroad. Her responsibilities include education, tourism and investment. On Tuesday, Rihanna attended the inauguration of the first President of the Republic of Barbados. She sat next to Prince Charles along with other people invited to the ceremony. “We present to you the national hero of Barbados – Ambassador Robin Rihanna Fenty,” – said during the ceremony, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, continuing her speech with a quote from one of Rihanna’s songs: ” Continue to shine like a diamond and glorify your people with your words and actions. “At the end of September, the Barbados parliament unanimously supported constitutional amendments to abandon the monarchical form of government and turn the country into a republic, and almost a month later voted to appoint Governor General of the island Sandra Mason the first president. On November 29, she took the oath of office and became head of state. The ceremony of establishing the republic and the inauguration of the president takes place on the day of the celebration of the 55th anniversary of independence of Barbados, which the country received back on November 30, 1966. However, until now, the head of state was the British queen.

barbados

