Rihanna officially became a national heroine of Barbados

The Prime Minister of the country congratulated the singer with a quote from the hit “Diamonds”.

Rihanna / Photo: Facebook.com/rihanna

Rihanna has achieved a lot – she has a huge number of hits, 250 million records sold and nine Grammys. Now, one more thing has been added to the singer’s achievements: she was recognized as the national heroine of Barbados.



On November 30, Barbados officially became an independent republic – before that it was under the rule of the British monarchy. Sandra Mason became the first president of the state. But Rihanna received her title from the hands of another person – Prime Minister Mia Mottley. Mottley also wished the singer “Keep shining like a diamond” Is a line from Rihanna’s hit “Diamonds” (“Shine bright like a diamond”).





Rihanna was born in Bridgetown, the capital of Barbados, in 1988. In 2003, she met American producer Evan Rogers, and in 2005 she signed with Def Jam and moved to the United States. However, Rihanna has never forgotten about her roots: there are many Caribbean motives in her songs.

In August 2021, Rihanna was officially recognized as a billionaire, she also topped the list of the richest singers in the world – however, the main income now comes from the fashion and cosmetics industry. She has not released music for a long time: her last album for today, “ANTI”, came out already in January 2016. In 2020, she took part in the recording of the PARTYNEXTDOOR track “Believe It”.

In May, A $ AP Rocky revealed that his upcoming album, “All Smiles”, was influenced by Rihanna, with whom the rapper has a relationship not only working but also romantically.