RIHANNA – People’s heroine – Sounds.Ru

Date of Birth:

February 18, 1988

Details from life:

Rihanna, real name Robyn Rihanna Fenty – American singer, model

Genre – pop, r & b

Rihanna’s name became known to everyone after the release of the single “Umbrella”. The song, performed by a duet with rapper Jay-Z, became the most memorable hit of the year, it was publicly sung by everyone from Amanda Palmer and Mike Shinoda from Linkin Park to the editor-in-chief of “Afisha” Yuri Saprykin, and in the day of the single’s release in the UK there was a downpour that gradually turned into a flood. True, at the time of their release, when Rihanna had not yet got rid of her long curls, singing songs about love and the Caribbean sun (a girl from the island of Barbados, where she managed to become the face of the country and the main cultural heritage), no one really …

