Rosatom starts mining lithium in Argentina for the production of domestic batteries

The near future cannot be imagined without mass production and introduction of lithium-containing batteries. In Russia, they also understand this and strive to create the basis for the mass production of lithium batteries. But the main problem along this path is the relative shortage of lithium on Earth and the complexity of its production. A serious struggle begins for the sources of this raw material, and Rostatom joined this game, gaining access to one of the deposits in Argentina.

Let us remind you that the first domestic production of lithium-ion batteries will be built by one of the subdivisions of the state corporation “Rostatom” in the Kaliningrad region. The plant on the territory of the Baltic NPP will start operating in 2026 and will produce batteries with a total capacity of at least 3 GWh per year. The design capacity of the plant will have to reach 10 GWh per year with the possibility of expanding to 12 GWh per year and more. All this and other enterprises that are likely to appear in Russia in the future will require uninterrupted and volumetric supplies of the main raw material – lithium.

A significant part of lithium is mined in the famous “lithium triangle”, where the resources of hydromineral raw materials with a high concentration of this rare metal are concentrated. One of the countries of the “triangle” is Argentina, with whose companies an agreement has been concluded for the joint development of deposits. An agreement on the creation of a Russian-Argentinean joint venture Alpha One Lithium BV was signed yesterday by a division of Rostatom, Uranium One Holding NV and Argentine Alpha Lithium Corporation.

Under the agreement, Uranium One Holding NV owns 15% of the joint venture, and Alpha Lithium Corporation owns 85%. The shares cost the Russian side $ 30 million. After a feasibility study on the development of the Tolillar field in the Argentine province of Salta, the representative of Rostatom will be able to invest another $ 185 million in the joint venture and bring his equity participation to 50%. If this happens, Rostatom will have the right to buy out 100% of the lithium produced at the deposit.

Note that the development strategy of Uranium One Holding NV implies the further acquisition of rights to access the mining of rare and rare earth metals, so the announced joint venture will obviously not be the only one.