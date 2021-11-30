Rosgvardia generals suspected of embezzling 192 million allocated for the information system

https://www.znak.com/2021-11-29/generalov_rosgvardii_podozrevayut_v_hichenii_192_mln_vydelennyh_na_informacionnuyu_sistemu https://www.znak.com/2021-11-29/generalov_rosgvardii_podozrevayut_v_hichenii_192_mln_vydelennyh_na_informacionnuyu_sistemu 2021.11.29

The main military prosecutor’s office has sent materials to the Military Investigation Directorate of the TFR to initiate a criminal case against four generals and three colonels of the Russian Guard, who are suspected of embezzling budget funds, Kommersant reports.

As the newspaper writes, all seven security officials became involved in checking the work of the information system “Real Estate”, which was supposed to combine all the data on the department’s real estate. However, the system, on which 192 million rubles was spent, did not work and remained to exist only on paper.

In addition, Kommersant notes, in 2017, a number of high-ranking Rosgvardia employees signed fictitious acts confirming that the Nedvizhimost system was put into operation.

“Rosgvardia, like the internal troops, is a huge economy with hundreds, even thousands of objects that were necessary, as in all other departments – both civilian and paramilitary, to systematize and enter into a single register for ease of management and maintenance”, – a source explained to Kommersant.

The former head of the Rosgvardia’s main communications department, Lieutenant-General Aleksey Belyakov, his deputy Major-General Alexander Vyrodov, and the head of the Rosgvardia’s construction department, Lieutenant-General Valery Duginov, were suspected of possible abuse of office, which entailed grave consequences.

Several former heads of the main center of the automated control system of the internal troops and the Russian Guard were suspected of a particularly large fraud. Among them – Major General, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Communications of the Russian Guard Andrei Kozlov, as well as three officers with the rank of colonel (their names are not given).