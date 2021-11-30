Rostec will create a program to predict rallies and riots – RBK

The system will predict the occurrence of riots and their escalation based on publications in the media and social networks and data from “smart” cameras. Development is carried out within the framework of the Safe City project

Photo: Oleg Yakovlev / RBC



The National Center for Informatization (part of the Rostec structure) by 2022 will develop special software (SPO) to predict rallies and riots. This was reported by Kommersant with reference to a source.

According to the newspaper, the development is being carried out within the framework of the project of the Ministry of Emergency Situations “Safe City” (BG). The system will be used by municipal and regional executive authorities.

The information about the preparation of the STR was confirmed to the publication by the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the head of the project office of the agro-industrial complex “Safe City” of the United Instrument-Making Corporation Andrei Mishurny. According to him, the system will be based on machine learning methods. The ministry said that the document was “sent for approval to the interested authorities.”

The task of the STR will be to predict the occurrence and short-term dynamics of riots. The principles of the system are set out in the project, which Kommersant has reviewed. According to the document, the software will constantly study publications in the media, posts in social networks, data from “smart” cameras. If the riots have already begun, artificial intelligence will analyze the number of participants and law enforcement officers, the behavior of the instigators, and the direction of movement of the crowd.