RTL: The Netherlands is preparing a new legal procedure against Russia in the case of the collapse of MH17 – Gazeta.Ru

The Netherlands is preparing a new legal procedure against Russia at the UN International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the case of the crash of flight MH17. It is reported by RTL Nieuws with reference to anonymous sources.

The Dutch news service claims Moscow violated the Chicago Convention, which stipulates that “every state must refrain from using weapons against civilian aircraft” and ensure the safety of civil aviation.

The new government, which is currently at the stage of formation, will deal with the issue of filing a claim. The final decision on this matter will be made by the Cabinet.

According to a spokesman for the Dutch Foreign Ministry, at the moment, members of the government are considering various options for legal procedures.

“The process strategy is confidential information. As soon as a decision on further steps is made, the Cabinet will announce it, ”he said.

According to sources, a confidential briefing was held in the Dutch House of Representatives, during which the deputies were informed about possible options for legal procedures. A number of parliamentarians supported “steps to hold Russia accountable.”

A Malaysian Boeing flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur on flight MH17 crashed in 2014 near Donetsk. All 298 people on board were killed. Kiev blamed the militia for the crash; they said they did not have the means to shoot down an aircraft at such a height. The Joint Investigation Group (JIT) under the leadership of the Prosecutor General’s Office of the Netherlands, without the participation of the Russian Federation, is investigating the circumstances of the crash. The investigation claims that Boeing was shot down from a Buk anti-aircraft missile system belonging to the Russian Armed Forces.

Previously at the Russian Foreign Ministry criticized a publication by RTL Nieuws about pressure on the lawyers of the families of those killed in the crash of a passenger Boeing 777.