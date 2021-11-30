Russia knows that the United States is ahead of China in creating hypersonic weapons – RT in Russian

Russia knows that the United States is slightly ahead of China in the development of hypersonic weapons, it’s just that “no one makes a noise about it,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a speech at the plenary session of the Russia Calling! Investment forum.

“You said that China is testing hypersonic weapons. The test passed successfully. And we have seen the reaction of our American partners on this score. But we know that our American partners are still slightly ahead in creating hypersonic weapons. They just don’t talk about it, and no one makes a noise about it. Just like no one made a fuss about when they tested anti-satellite weapons ten years ago – and have them. Russia carried out such a test quite recently – there was noise all over the world, ”Putin said, answering a question from a journalist.

He stressed that Russia considers it important to conduct a dialogue on strategic stability with the United States and China.

Putin also spoke about the successful test of a hypersonic missile with a speed of Mach 9.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu reported to the President on the successful firing of a Zircon hypersonic missile from a Northern Fleet frigate in the White Sea.

Shoigu also said that Russia has successfully tested a promising system, which “jewelry” hit the old satellite.