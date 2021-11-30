Russia will introduce quarantine for those returning from countries at risk of “omicron” – RBC

They will need to spend two weeks in isolation. Among the “risky” countries, according to the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova, included South Africa and several other African states, Great Britain and China

Photo: Maxim Kiselev / TASS



Those who returned to Russia from countries where a high risk of contracting a new strain of the omicron coronavirus has been identified will need to spend 14 days in quarantine, the head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova announced.

“Most <...> countries with which we have not resumed regular communication, and having high risks of human infection with the new coronavirus, and citizens were there for personal needs, despite our calls not to visit high-risk regions of the world yet – we are forced to demand compliance 14 -day quarantine upon return, ”she said. According to her, we are talking about several hundred Russians.

Popova recalled that testing of citizens who come from “risky” countries is now organized at the border. To these she attributed South Africa and neighboring countries, China, Great Britain and a number of other states that announced the identification of the omicron strain.

“Most of the countries listed were already on the list of those with whom regular communication has not yet been resumed,” she explained. Earlier, Russia restricted entry from South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Madagascar and Eswatini, as well as from Hong Kong.