Russian Ambassador to the United States calls for joint zeroing of visa restrictions – RBK

Russia is in favor of zeroing, together with the United States, all visa restrictions for diplomats of the two countries on a reciprocal basis. This was stated by the Russian ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, reports TASS.

“We are for an honest and respectful dialogue on all visa“ irritants ”<...> The Russian side is in favor of nullifying, on a reciprocal basis, all restrictions of recent years. We call on Washington to return to international obligations regarding diplomatic property and the normal practice of the functioning of diplomatic missions. Our proposals remain on the “negotiating table,” he said.

In addition, Antonov stressed that the United States distorts the facts regarding the requirement for Russian diplomats to leave the country and that it is a matter of actual expulsion. “The statement that the departure of 55 Russian diplomats cannot be regarded as expulsion also does not stand up to criticism. It was clearly indicated to us that in case of refusal to fulfill this requirement, the Russians would be deprived of immunity and other diplomatic privileges, ”the ambassador explained.

The US State Department did not consider the departure of 55 Russian diplomats as “expulsion”



At the end of October, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced that the United States had demanded 55 Russian diplomats and employees of diplomatic missions to leave the country. Antonov later clarified that 27 diplomats would leave the United States on January 30. According to him, Russia is already developing countermeasures.