Russian resident of South Africa spoke about the situation in the homeland of the “omicron” strain – Gazeta.Ru

Russian woman Ksenia Rashkovich, who lives in the Republic of South Africa, in an interview with Gazeta.Ru said that local residents are not worried about the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus omicron.

“In general, in South Africa, the attitude towards covid is very different from the Russian one. There are a lot of paranoid people here, but even so, now everyone is calm. It is also a good sign that President Cyril Ramaposa does not make official statements, which means that there will not be a lockdown yet. They talk about this strain, but I think it’s nothing new. No measures are being introduced. Only Europe closes. Nobody left the house less, everything is still working, bars and restaurants until 11, the parties continue. The restrictions are strictly enforced. You will not be allowed to enter any shopping center, not even a restaurant without a mask. Everywhere in the shopping center there are special people who remind of masks if someone has removed or slightly moved them, ”she said.

Earlier, a new strain COVID-19 B.1.1.529 was discovered in southern Africa, which has “an extremely large number of mutations.” On November 26, WHO officially announced the discovery of a new, highly mutated variant of the coronavirus, as well as put forward the hypothesis of the origin of the strain.

Omicron has already been identified in several European countries – in Germany, the Czech Republic, Italy, Britain, the Netherlands and Belgium. Also, infections with this variant of the virus were reported in Hong Kong, Israel and Australia.