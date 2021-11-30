Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively – a love story of a couple in romantic photos

If there is a couple in Hollywood that everyone adores, it is Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Next year, the star spouses will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their marriage, which turned out to be truly happy.

It is interesting that they did not find the love of their life in the person of each other on the first try. Blake and Ryan met on the set of Green Lantern, where they starred. Reynolds at that time was married to Scarlett Johansson, and Lively dated Leonardo DiCaprio. But despite the status of not free, both were not particularly happy in their relationship. Therefore, after periodically crossed paths at parties and double dates. Such parties stopped when they realized that communication from a friendly one had turned into a romantic one and there was no need to look for anyone else.

“We were friends and buddies, and after about a year and a half we went on a double date, but we dated different people. We hung out, and we always kind of kept in touch by chance. And then she was going to Boston, I was going to Boston too. And then I said, “I’ll go with you,” Ryan recalls the beginning of their romance.

A few months after that, the lovers bought a house together, and then secretly got married. Today, their couple is considered one of the strongest and most romantic. The jokes that the actors fill each other with are scattered across the network. And for each joint photo, the caption is asked: “Find yourself someone who will look at you like Ryan does Blake.” Or vice versa!

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively (Photo: Getty Images)